Apple drops what could be the last iOS 26 Beta release

The stable version of iOS 26 is just weeks away.

Liquid Glass is seen on an iPhone home screen.
We've probably seen the last of the iOS 26 Beta releases as Apple released iOS 26 Beta 8 today. The first iOS 26 Developer Beta was released on June 9th after the World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC) Keynote, and typically Apple releases the new stable version of iOS around the same time it releases the next iPhone series. That date could be Tuesday, September 16, one week after the new iPhone 17 line is rumored to be unveiled, although Apple has not officially announced the date.

Apple iPhone users running the iOS 26 Beta will soon be allowed to return to stable releases without a penalty


When Apple does introduce the new iPhone models, it might release the iPhone 26 Release Candidate (RC) at the same time. Personally, I might jump off the iOS 26 Beta program with the release of stable iOS 26. That will be your first chance to exit the Beta program and return to stable iOS 26 updates without worrying about having to wipe your phone. I plan to exit the iOS 26 Beta when the stable release is available and return for the iOS 26.4 Beta when we might see "Personal Siri" make its first appearance.
 
Screenshot of iOS 26 Beta 8 notification.
Apple releases iOS26 Beta 8, possibly the last Beta release before the update to stable iOS 26. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Battery life has been improving from the first Beta to the seventh, and it feels that with the new Beta, Apple has dialed down the Liquid Glass effect on the home screen some more although it still stands out in the Control Center. If you are subscribed to the iOS 26 Beta program, you can install the new Beta release by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Follow the directions on the notification card.

Are you looking forward to iOS 26?

Vote View Result

The journey through the iOS 26 Beta releases from Beta 1 through Beta 8 was decent. The worst situation occurred in July when incoming calls failed to set off the ringtone on my iPhone 15 Pro Max. This bug lasted for 2-3 days until Apple released the next Beta update. Still, it was a strong reminder of why you shouldn't install Beta software on your daily driver.

I was really hoping test the new "Personal Siri" by now, but months before I installed the iOS 26 Developer Beta 1 on my iPhone, it became known that the new AI-powered version of Siri was delayed. Making matters worse for Apple, at the recent Made by Google event held last week in New York City, Google revealed a feature called the Magic Cue, which works similarly to "Personal Siri."

For example, let's say you get a text from your friend who asks for your flight information. Magic Cue, like "Personal Siri," will dig through your email, calendar, and texts to give you the information on your flight. The difference is that Pixel 10 series phones have this now, and "Personal Siri" is delayed until next spring at the earliest.

These are some of the new features we've seen with the iOS 26 Beta releases


Unlike last year when the iOS 18 update was all about Apple Intelligence, this year's update is about redesign starting with the Liquid Glass UI. While Apple Intelligence wasn't at the forefront this year, Apple did show off some AI features in the iOS 26 Beta program. For example, Live Translation allows users to have a phone conversation with someone speaking a foreign language. Both parties hear translated versions of what the other person said in real-time. 

Hold Assist, found by pressing the More button while on a call, will have your phone monitor the line while you're on hold and alert you when the other party has returned to the call. This allows you to take care of other matters while on hold. Sound familiar? Google introduced the similar "Hold for me" with the Pixel 6 series in 2021. 

You can also add a poll in group chats to help you make decisions, and call screening answers calls from people you don't know, and asks them their name and reason for calling before the phone rings. This way you know whether to pick up the call or to let it go to voicemail. There is also a new Games app, and Apple Maps learns your preferred routes and alerts you when there are significant delays.

Get ready for iOS 26 because it is just weeks away.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
