BeReal explained - what is it and why is it the №1 trending app right now?

What is BeReal?

How does BeReal work?





What happens if you miss a BeReal?

How long do BeReal posts last?

Does BeReal go off at the same time for everyone?

Europe

Americas

East Asia

West Asia

Who can see your BeReals?

Is the BeReal app safe?

How old do you have to be to use BeReal?





If you had asked us at the beginning of the year which the most popular social media platform is, we would say TikTok. Back then, TikTok was the most-installed app on the App Store and the Google Play Store. But in recent months, a relatively new app grew in popularity and became the new big hit among young people. Yes, we are talking about "BeReal."For just a few months, the BeReal app skyrocketed its number of downloads and became the most downloaded application on the US App Store for August and September. And the most impressive thing is that, at the moment, both TikTok and Instagram are working on features similar to what BeReal offers to its users. So, we can firmly say that BeReal is well on the path to carve its own space in the social media scene. But what is this app, and why do people love it that much?BeReal was developed and released in 2020 by the French developers Alexis Barreyat and Kevin Perreau. Its main purpose is to, well, let you show the real you to your friends and — if you want to — to the whole BeReal community. Here you don't have filters to make yourself more beautiful, and you don't gather followers. You just show you.Every day, at a completely random time, BeReal users receive a notification to capture what they are doing at the moment using the front and back cameras of their phones and then post the picture on the platform. However, they must do all that within a 2-minute window and can't use any filters.BeReal users who don't like their first photo can delete it and take another, but they are only allowed to do that once. The number of attempts a user has made is visible to others. You can also share your location when uploading your BeReal.If you miss the 2-minute window, you can still upload a BeReal. However, in this case, other users will see how late you have posted your photo.All BeReals last for one day. After that, your friends won't be able to see them. But you can find and view your BeReals in the "Your Memories" section within the app.Yes, all BeReal users receive the notification at the same time, depending on their time zone. At the moment, there are four timezones:By default, only your friends can see your BeReals, but only after they have uploaded theirs first. You can also choose to share your posts with the whole BeReal community, but only those who have uploaded their BeReals for the day will be able to see them.Yes, BeReal is safe to use, but you still need to be careful with whom you share your pictures. It's also a good practice to never include any sensitive personal information in your photos. In case you need it, the BeReal app also offers an option that lets you block unwanted profiles.You must be at least 13 years old in order to make a BeReal account. If you are under 13, the system won't let you create an account and use the application. Furthermore, in some countries, if a user is between the ages of 13 and 16, BeReal may require permission from a legal guardian.