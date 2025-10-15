If YouTube feels different today, you're not imagining things

YouTube is launching a cleaner and more immersive video player across mobile, web, and TV devices. | Image credit – Google







On mobile, switching between tabs will now feel snappier too, thanks to improved motion design that makes navigation more fluid.



Receive the latest iOS news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy If you are someone who dives into the comments (and maybe even the replies), you’ll spot a big change there too. YouTube is officially bringing threaded replies to everyone – a feature that was If you are someone who dives into the comments (and maybe even the replies), you’ll spot a big change there too. YouTube is officially bringing threaded replies to everyone – a feature that was recently tested with Premium users





This is what the new comment layout will look like for everyone once the update goes live. | Image credit – Google



This new layout makes conversations easier to follow, keeping replies neatly grouped so you can instantly see who is responding to whom. It’s a lot like Reddit’s comment threads, giving discussions a cleaner, more organized feel while reducing the chaos of long comment sections. This new layout makes conversations easier to follow, keeping replies neatly grouped so you can instantly see who is responding to whom. It’s a lot like Reddit’s comment threads, giving discussions a cleaner, more organized feel while reducing the chaos of long comment sections.



Adding videos to playlists or your Watch Later queue is also getting easier and more visual. You’ll notice smoother animations and an overall quicker process when saving videos – a small but meaningful quality-of-life upgrade.



And for a little extra flair, YouTube is adding new animations when you hit the Like button on certain types of videos. The platform’s blog mentions that you might first see these effects on music and sports content.

Change always feels weird – until it doesn’t

At first glance, these tweaks might seem unnecessary, especially if you are already comfortable with YouTube’s interface. But it is clear that Google is still actively refining the experience, aiming to keep the world’s biggest video platform fresh without messing with its familiar feel.



Recommended Stories Overall, how do you feel about YouTube’s latest redesign? Big fan – it feels smoother. Neutral, it’s fine. Not into it, stop changing stuff. Haven’t seen it yet but sounds good. Big fan – it feels smoother. 100% Neutral, it’s fine. 0% Not into it, stop changing stuff. 0% Haven’t seen it yet but sounds good. 0%

The YouTube you know, just a bit more polished

If you are the kind of person who lives on YouTube – bouncing between videos, threads, and playlists – these upgrades will probably grow on you fast. It’s YouTube getting a little smarter, more visual, and more enjoyable, at least in my opinion. Adding videos to playlists or your Watch Later queue is also getting easier and more visual. You’ll notice smoother animations and an overall quicker process when saving videos – a small but meaningful quality-of-life upgrade.And for a little extra flair, YouTube is adding new animations when you hit the Like button on certain types of videos. The platform’s blog mentions that you might first see these effects on music and sports content.At first glance, these tweaks might seem unnecessary, especially if you are already comfortable with YouTube’s interface. But it is clear that Google is still actively refining the experience, aiming to keep the world’s biggest video platform fresh without messing with its familiar feel.If you are the kind of person who lives on YouTube – bouncing between videos, threads, and playlists – these upgrades will probably grow on you fast. It’s YouTube getting a little smarter, more visual, and more enjoyable, at least in my opinion.









"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!

Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount! Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years!is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

This cleaner design has been in testing for a few weeks with select users, so it might already look familiar to some. The double-tap-to-seek gesture is also getting a refresh that YouTube calls “more modern and less intrusive,” meaning those quick skips forward or backward should now feel smoother and less distracting.