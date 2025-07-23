YouTube is testing a new feature you'll either love or hate









But hey, this is still an experimental feature and YouTube says it'll stick around only until August 14 unless feedback pushes it toward a permanent rollout. So, if you're a YouTube Premium user and want to weigh in on whether this system is actually helpful (or just extra noise), now's the time to do it.

Should YouTube make threaded comments the default for everyone? Yes, it’s a great improvement. Only if users can turn it off. No, the old layout works fine. Not sure yet. Yes, it’s a great improvement. 25% Only if users can turn it off. 50% No, the old layout works fine. 0% Not sure yet. 25%









From personal experience, the new layout definitely adds more clarity to conversations. You don't have to play detective to figure out which reply belongs to which comment anymore, which helps avoid confusion (and sometimes arguments) in the comments section.





A simple tap on the “X replies” button under a comment shows the threaded replies in the new “Replies” panel. | Images by PhoneArena



On a related note, On a related note, YouTube has also been rolling out other features for both free and Premium users . That includes an AI-powered search results carousel for Premium subscribers and a conversational AI tool for everyone, which can suggest videos or answer questions in real-time without stopping the video you are watching.

