YouTube is testing a new feature you'll either love or hate
And it's hiding in the comments section of Premium users (for now).
YouTube, the world's biggest video platform with over 2.5 billion monthly users, is always cooking up new tools and experiments – especially for those who pay for Premium. One of the latest changes being tested? A revamped comment section that brings more structure to replies.
Earlier this year, YouTube quietly rolled out a threaded comment UI for a small test group on Android and iOS. Now, that experiment is getting a wider rollout – but only to Premium users. With this layout, replies are grouped under the original comment, and replies to those replies are nested even further – basically, it's Reddit-style threading.
But hey, this is still an experimental feature and YouTube says it'll stick around only until August 14 unless feedback pushes it toward a permanent rollout. So, if you're a YouTube Premium user and want to weigh in on whether this system is actually helpful (or just extra noise), now's the time to do it.
From personal experience, the new layout definitely adds more clarity to conversations. You don't have to play detective to figure out which reply belongs to which comment anymore, which helps avoid confusion (and sometimes arguments) in the comments section.
So, if you are part of the test, you'll start seeing conversations in a more organized way. Comments and replies now stack clearly, making it easier to follow who's saying what without the usual chaos of guessing which comment someone was responding to. It definitely adds more clarity – although, as with any change, not everyone will be thrilled.
If you are Premium user, you can try the new feature for a limited time. | Image credit – YouTube
If you open the app, you might see a prompt to turn the feature on—just like I did. | Image by PhoneArena
A simple tap on the “X replies” button under a comment shows the threaded replies in the new “Replies” panel. | Images by PhoneArena
On a related note, YouTube has also been rolling out other features for both free and Premium users. That includes an AI-powered search results carousel for Premium subscribers and a conversational AI tool for everyone, which can suggest videos or answer questions in real-time without stopping the video you are watching.
