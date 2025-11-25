Iconic Phones book now available at a 15% discount in Black Friday sale
Black Friday brings the best book for phone enthusiasts down 15% to its best price yet.
Black Friday has arrived, and so has a chance to grab our first-ever book project, Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips, at our best price yet! For a limited time only, we’re offering a 15% discount on both the Standard and Premium editions.
As a reminder, the Standard Edition is now shipping in the US and Canada, and consists of the book, which tells the stories of 26 legendary phones, complete with exclusive stories, behind-the-scenes insights, and original high-resolution photography created just for this project.
NOTE TO EUROPEAN CUSTOMERS: We expect the Standard Edition to begin shipping in Europe later this month, with the Premium Edition following a similar January 2026 timeframe.
If you're new to the project, Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is a deep dive into over two decades of mobile innovation: from the quirky, unforgettable designs of the early 2000s, to the ultra-powerful smartphones that shape our daily lives in the present. The book features contributions from some of the most recognizable voices in tech, including Linus Sebastian (LinusTechTips), Austin Evans, Mrwhosetheboss, Jon Rettinger, JerryRigEverything, Brandon Butch, Max Tech, and SuperSaf.
That brings the Standard Edition down to $67 and the Premium Edition to $109.
If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to secure your copy, this is it.
The Premium Edition bundle, still scheduled to ship in January 2026, adds even more to the experience: a premium slipcase, hand-drawn technical illustrations of five Retro Legend phones, sticker sheets featuring all 26 devices in a fun cyberpunk-inspired style, and custom downloadable wallpapers.
Every device inside is photographed with painstaking care and printed on premium paper that brings each detail to life with high resolution and vibrant colors.
If you live and breathe phones, this is one is for you. The Black Friday discount won’t last forever, so now’s the perfect time to make Iconic Phones part of your collection.
