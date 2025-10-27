Iconic Phones: Our premium tech history book is now up for pre-order!

Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
Iconic Phones book in studio setting
This is one of those moments that give us butterflies, because the book we've been working on for the last year or so, Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips, is now up for pre-order!


With the book scheduled to ship in the second half of November, pre-orders placed until then will enjoy a sweet 15% discount with promo code "PARENA15" – only for PhoneArena readers!

Currently, pre-orders are open only in the USA.

We're offering two packages: a Standard Edition which contains the Iconic Phones book, and a Premium Edition, which includes the book, along with a super-cool, premium slipcase, hand-drawn technical illustrations of 5 Retro Legend phones, sticker sheets featuring all 26 phones included in the book, in a fun, cyberpunk-like style, as well as custom-created downloadable wallpapers.


Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips uncovers the stories, breakthrough innovations and bold risks that shaped the way we communicate, capture memories, work and entertain ourselves. We trace more than two decades of innovation: the journey starts in the early 2000s, when phones were still mostly for calling and texting, and arrives at today’s powerful smartphones that sit at the center of our lives.

We’re beyond excited to feature exclusive contributions from some of the most recognizable names in the tech world, including Linus Sebastian from LinusTechTips, Austin Evans, Mrwhosetheboss, Jon Rettinger, JerryRigEverything, Brandon Butch, Max Tech, and SuperSaf! They share intriguing personal anecdotes and perspectives on the devices that sparked excitement, competition, and sometimes chaos across the industry.


Every phone in Iconic Phones is captured with original, high-resolution photography created just for this project. The result is a visually stunning experience that comes to live on the premium paper we've hand-picked for the book.

If you care about how mobile technology became the cultural powerhouse it is today, this book belongs in your hands. Secure your copy of Iconic Phones and be among the first to experience the story of an industry that changed the world forever.


