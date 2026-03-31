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I thought a giant battery would fix my phone anxiety. I was wrong

Does a bigger battery actually change your life? I used an 8,500 mAh phone for a week to find out

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A huge battery isn't the solution of your smartphone problems | Image by PixaBay
We've all been there — phone at 8%, sweating through the last hour of the day. So when I got my hands on the Poco X8 Pro Max and its absurd 8,500 mAh battery, I wanted to know: does a truly massive battery actually change how you live with your phone?

For context, that’s twice the capacity of the iPhone 17 Pro (4,252 mAh) and 70% more than the Galaxy S26 Ultra (5,000 mAh).

After a week of real-world use with calls, social media, music, navigation, and all the rest, here is what I found.

Charging once every other day is real



Two-day phones exist — but most spend their last 12 hours below 20%, which I call the "anxiety room."

That said, the 8,500 mAh Poco can do two and a half days when pushed to its absolute limit, meaning it comfortably clears day two above 20%.

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This makes the Poco X8 Pro Max a genuinely effective two-day phone. It did take some getting used to — going to bed at 60% feels wrong at first.

But it matters less than you might think



Most people charge their phones on a fixed nightly routine. It goes something like this: shower, work, home, bed, charger in. No thought needed.

But switch to a two-day cycle, and you suddenly face a decision. Did I charge last night? Do I need to tonight? It doesn't sound like much, but in the long run, "mindlessly" charging every night can be much more relaxed.

There are, however, scenarios where this huge battery can be a lifesaver.

Niche scenarios



If you, for some reason, were to get out of this so-called normal work-life cycle. Imagine a full day in Tokyo — navigation, hundreds of pictures, and constantly using Google Translate with questionable success.

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A phone with a huge battery, such as the Poco X8 Pro Max, can take such abuse and lead you to your hotel or Airbnb room safely that day.

The same goes for long hikes, where you need GPS navigation for hours. Camping trips where you're in a tent without electricity in the middle of nowhere are a perfect scenario as well.

These situations are real, but they’re rather rare, which is probably why no flagship has made battery capacity a headline upgrade (the Galaxy S26 Ultra this year has made zero effort).

A bigger battery is not the Holy Grail of smartphones


Solid-state batteries are coming, and we&#039;ll probably get them in smartphones in a couple of years | Image by Donut - I thought a giant battery would fix my phone anxiety. I was wrong
Solid-state batteries are coming, and we'll probably get them in smartphones in a couple of years | Image by Donut

To be truly revolutionary, a battery needs to last days to a week, not just squeak past two. Short of that, other features compete for the same priority place.
 
A great camera matters more to most people. Then there's the durability — I'd swap a two-battery phone for one that won't shatter to pieces in an accidental drop any day of the week. Let's get rid of the crutches called "smartphone cases" and "screen protectors."

Big batteries also charge slower or require more power to charge as fast as smaller ones. A 5,000 mAh battery coupled with very fast charging might make more sense than a huge battery and slower charging.

Conclusion


Don't get me wrong, a huge battery doesn't hurt. But it's not the revolution it feels like on paper. For most people's daily routines, 24 solid hours with confidence is all you need. I'd rather have a phone that nails the camera, survives a drop without a case, and charges blazing fast — than one with a battery I'll only truly need a few times a year.

More is fine. But more isn't everything.

What about you? What are the most important features for you in a smartphone, and would you trade some of them for a bigger battery?

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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov

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