Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!

I quit cloud storage, and I’ve never felt more free

You don’t need another monthly bill for your memories — there’s a better way to store them.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
Editorials
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
A fluffy white cloud in a blue sky with a syncing icon and the word “SYNCING…” displayed.
For years, I thought cloud storage was digital freedom. I turned on auto-sync and all of my files became available no matter where I was, my phone had more free space, and my precious photos and videos felt safe “up there”. It was so effortless and convenient, almost magical.

But the illusion cracked once I actually started using those files. My memories, my work, my life’s archive were all rented out to a service that could vanish, lock me out or raise prices at any time. There had to be a better solution.

The illusion of convenience



Cloud storage services are designed to make you forget that you’re dependent on them. They are just cheap enough so that you don’t feel weighed down, and they appear to solve a common modern problem — storage.

However, you start seeing cracks the moment you start actually using the stored files.

Over the past year, I’ve been shooting more photos and videos with my phone than ever. I own a mirrorless camera and an action camera, but my phone is what’s always on me, so it is the “weapon” I reach for most often.

And, like so many others, I tend to overshoot. My fix is simple: create a single home-video after every trip, and delete everything else. Problem is that by the time I get around to doing it, my phone’s already offloaded everything I’ve shot onto the cloud. Now, I have to download each file before I can even start editing.

Editing on my laptop isn’t any better. I’ve spent hours transferring footage — last time it took me two hours.

Even something as simple as showing a friend an old video turns into an awkward moment…

The myth of “access anywhere”



When Apple and Google brag about accessing your files “anywhere,” they never mention what “anywhere” really means — as long as you have signal, good upload speed, enough battery, and infinite patience.

Try uploading 50GB of 4K video from a hotel Wi-Fi connection. You’ll be waiting long enough to notice new wrinkles (or maybe it is the frustration that did that?). Even at home, those same files can take hours to transfer. Meanwhile, transferring them to a portable SSD over USB-C takes less than a minute.

Recommended Stories

Cloud storage might sound great, but the illusion only lasts until you bump into the syncing and transferring. We gave up ownership for a little wireless magic trick that’s actually worse at the basics.

Paying rent on your own memories



Let’s talk about the scam part. iCloud, Google Drive, OneDrive — take your pick — all share a similar game plan. They hook you with a few free gigabytes, but then hit you with the inevitable “You’re almost out of storage.”

The fix? Just a few extra dollars a month. At first, you might pay for the lowest tier, which costs only $0.99/month for 50GB. If you are like me, you realize that’s not enough, and go for the 200GB and pay $2.99/month — pocket change, really. But once you reach 2TB, you are paying $9.99/month, so you end up shelling out over $100 a year just access your memories.

The problem isn’t just the price, it’s the principle Stop paying, and you’re evicted. Your data and your memories now belong to a subscription plan, and if you cut the cord, you lose your access to them.

Here’s some raw math


Samsung Portable SSD T7 Shield (2TB, USB 3.2 Gen 2):
  • Price: $249.99 one-time purchase (often discounted)
  • Storage: 2TB (2,000 GB)
  • Cost per GB: $0.12
  • Lifespan: Easily 5+ years with normal use

iCloud+ / Google One (2TB plan):
  • Price: $9.99 per month ($119.88 per year)
  • 5 years of use: $599.40 total
  • Cost per GB (after 5 years): $599.40 ÷ 2,000 = $0.30 per GB — and you still don’t own it.

So after just 2 years, the SSD already pays for itself. By year five, you’ve spent over twice as much on cloud storage — and if you stop paying, you lose access to your files.

Dependency disguised as progress


Tech is supposed to make our lives easier. In the case of cloud storage, it’s meant to get rid of the cables and the clutter, while making information instantly accessible from anywhere.

What the companies don’t tell you, however, is that every file you save is another piece of leverage they can monetize through storage plans, locking you in their ecosystem, and, now, “AI-powered” features that are mostly gimmicks.

It’s a brilliant trap, really. We thought we were freeing ourselves from physical limits, but all we only traded one dependency for another.

My breakup with the cloud (kind of)


I haven’t gone fully off-grid. I still use iCloud for contacts, notes, and passwords. But everything else — especially the large files I actually use, stay on physical drives.

I bought a small SSD that’s faster than any upload and download speed my Internet can offer. I paid for it once and never have to pay for it again. In fact, it’s already paid for itself, as I would have spent a lot more per gigabyte for the time I’ve used it. I offload my footage after trips, make a second copy for backup, and that’s it. My memories are mine again, and I’ve essentially eliminated all the downsides that come with cloud storage.

The cloud may be convenient, but it’s also fragile, expensive, and built on the illusion of freedom. I haven’t regretted making this transition, and I don’t think I will ever go back.

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov
COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 8

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Discover more from the community

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung is already selling the top-of-the-line Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at a Black Friday-grade discount
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Samsung Galaxy S26 is almost here: 60W fast charging and 5 other upgrades you should be looking forward to
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
Verizon wants to make it hard for AT&T and T-Mobile users to stay put
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
OnePlus is refreshingly on schedule with an enormous update you’ll fall in love with
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Rumored Verizon decision will let down both customers and employees
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)
Motorola is releasing yet another low-cost mid-ranger with a 7,000mAh battery (and Android 16)

Latest News

Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Something big could be happening with T-Mobile this month
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
Apple plans to turn into an AI pioneer by adding a chatbot to one of its apps
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
One rumored iPhone model is no longer coming out later next year
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
Galaxy S26 Ultra may have a display downgrade in the name of a camera upgrade
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
T-Mobile teams up with 24-hour cable channel to bring you closer to important breaking news
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
Everyone says OnePlus lost its way, but I say it finally found it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless