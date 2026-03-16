Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

The Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max could be here with an 8,500 mAh battery next week

Pro Max seems like a popular moniker these days.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Huawei
A Huawei phone.
An unofficial look at the Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max. | Image by Huawei
Since Washington has gone to great lengths to prevent Huawei from disrupting the US market – and has absolutely succeeded at that – the much-sanctioned Huawei company is not widely discussed in the land between the North Atlantic and the North Pacific.

Still, Huawei is alive and kicking despite the heavy US-imposed sanctions and is big in Asia. Of course, some people in the West will still buy Huawei phones no matter what.

It's usually the top-of-the-line camera phones that these aficionados are after, like the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra.

But there's much more to Huawei than just flagships with bonkers camera setups.

Like the new Huawei Enjoy 90 series – it's not yet official, but there are numerous leaks and rumors already. Huawei fans might recall the Huawei Enjoy 80 from last year. This one debuted in China at ~$165 with a 90Hz display and a 6,620 mAh battery.

Things in 2026 might be different with the Enjoy series, though.

What's your take on Huawei popularity in the US?
2 Votes

Enjoy the Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max



Huawei might come up with the Enjoy 90 Pro Max model with a rumored 8,500 mAh battery, which is a notable jump in capacity. The phone may debut on March 23 with a large 6.84-inch OLED screen. The display is rumored to be a completely flat one, so if you happen to dislike curved panels, this is good news.

Recommended For You

The chipset under the hood is not yet disclosed, though rumors say it might be a Kirin 8 series silicon. Because of the aforementioned US-imposed sanctions, Huawei is not allowed to pack cutting-edge Snapdragon chipsets in its devices. So in terms of benchmark performance, the Enjoy 90 Pro Max might be behind its Galaxy rivals. In terms of day-to-day performance, though, the phone shouldn't be a pain in the rear to use.

The Enjoy 90 Pro Max might come with 8 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.

Enjoy the Huawei Enjoy 90 Plus


That's not the end of the Enjoy 90 series: there could be another, the Enjoy 90 Plus. This one should be the more modest of the two. Instead of a circular camera island, the Plus model has a square one. It's supposed to materialize with a 6.7-inch LCD display, a 6,620 mAh battery and a lower price.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 2

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 5

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers are aggravated by the latest T-Life issue
T-Mobile subscribers are aggravated by the latest T-Life issue
Starting today, Google Maps launches its biggest navigation upgrade in over 10 years
Starting today, Google Maps launches its biggest navigation upgrade in over 10 years
Apple was right to delay the foldable iPhone, just look at the Galaxy Z TriFold’s broken displays
Apple was right to delay the foldable iPhone, just look at the Galaxy Z TriFold’s broken displays
Google silently erases a useful Pixel feature with the March software update
Google silently erases a useful Pixel feature with the March software update
Foldable iPhone prices are almost impossible to believe
Foldable iPhone prices are almost impossible to believe
T-Mobile and Verizon have started digging their own graves
T-Mobile and Verizon have started digging their own graves

Latest News

Massive new Amazon sale knocks the Apple Watch Ultra 2 down to a lower-than-ever price
Massive new Amazon sale knocks the Apple Watch Ultra 2 down to a lower-than-ever price
The next One UI is coming — just don't expect it on your phone yet
The next One UI is coming — just don't expect it on your phone yet
The Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max could be here with an 8,500 mAh battery next week
The Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max could be here with an 8,500 mAh battery next week
Who needs the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro when the Galaxy Buds 3 FE are this exceptionally affordable?
Who needs the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro when the Galaxy Buds 3 FE are this exceptionally affordable?
This battery champion could arrive as soon as early April, according to new leak
This battery champion could arrive as soon as early April, according to new leak
Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ drops to a bargain price with Walmart’s latest $175 discount
Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ drops to a bargain price with Walmart’s latest $175 discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless