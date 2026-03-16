The Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max could be here with an 8,500 mAh battery next week
Pro Max seems like a popular moniker these days.
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An unofficial look at the Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max. | Image by Huawei
Since Washington has gone to great lengths to prevent Huawei from disrupting the US market – and has absolutely succeeded at that – the much-sanctioned Huawei company is not widely discussed in the land between the North Atlantic and the North Pacific.
It's usually the top-of-the-line camera phones that these aficionados are after, like the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra.
Like the new Huawei Enjoy 90 series – it's not yet official, but there are numerous leaks and rumors already. Huawei fans might recall the Huawei Enjoy 80 from last year. This one debuted in China at ~$165 with a 90Hz display and a 6,620 mAh battery.
Things in 2026 might be different with the Enjoy series, though.
Huawei might come up with the Enjoy 90 Pro Max model with a rumored 8,500 mAh battery, which is a notable jump in capacity. The phone may debut on March 23 with a large 6.84-inch OLED screen. The display is rumored to be a completely flat one, so if you happen to dislike curved panels, this is good news.
The Enjoy 90 Pro Max might come with 8 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.
That's not the end of the Enjoy 90 series: there could be another, the Enjoy 90 Plus. This one should be the more modest of the two. Instead of a circular camera island, the Plus model has a square one. It's supposed to materialize with a 6.7-inch LCD display, a 6,620 mAh battery and a lower price.
Still, Huawei is alive and kicking despite the heavy US-imposed sanctions and is big in Asia. Of course, some people in the West will still buy Huawei phones no matter what.
It's usually the top-of-the-line camera phones that these aficionados are after, like the Huawei Pura 80 Ultra.
But there's much more to Huawei than just flagships with bonkers camera setups.
Like the new Huawei Enjoy 90 series – it's not yet official, but there are numerous leaks and rumors already. Huawei fans might recall the Huawei Enjoy 80 from last year. This one debuted in China at ~$165 with a 90Hz display and a 6,620 mAh battery.
Things in 2026 might be different with the Enjoy series, though.
What's your take on Huawei popularity in the US?
Enjoy the Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max
The Enjoy 90 Pro Max is apparently the one with the circular camera island. | Image by Huawei
Huawei might come up with the Enjoy 90 Pro Max model with a rumored 8,500 mAh battery, which is a notable jump in capacity. The phone may debut on March 23 with a large 6.84-inch OLED screen. The display is rumored to be a completely flat one, so if you happen to dislike curved panels, this is good news.
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The chipset under the hood is not yet disclosed, though rumors say it might be a Kirin 8 series silicon. Because of the aforementioned US-imposed sanctions, Huawei is not allowed to pack cutting-edge Snapdragon chipsets in its devices. So in terms of benchmark performance, the Enjoy 90 Pro Max might be behind its Galaxy rivals. In terms of day-to-day performance, though, the phone shouldn't be a pain in the rear to use.
The Enjoy 90 Pro Max might come with 8 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.
Enjoy the Huawei Enjoy 90 Plus
That's not the end of the Enjoy 90 series: there could be another, the Enjoy 90 Plus. This one should be the more modest of the two. Instead of a circular camera island, the Plus model has a square one. It's supposed to materialize with a 6.7-inch LCD display, a 6,620 mAh battery and a lower price.
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