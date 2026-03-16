The Huawei Enjoy 90 Pro Max could be here with an 8,500 mAh battery next week

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Enjoy the Huawei Enjoy 90 Plus

Huawei might come up with the Enjoy 90 Pro Max model with a rumored 8,500 mAh battery, which is a notable jump in capacity. The phone may debut on March 23 with a large 6.84-inch OLED screen. The display is rumored to be a completely flat one, so if you happen to dislike curved panels, this is good news.The chipset under the hood is not yet disclosed, though rumors say it might be a Kirin 8 series silicon. Because of the aforementioned US-imposed sanctions, Huawei is not allowed to pack cutting-edge Snapdragon chipsets in its devices. So in terms of benchmark performance, the Enjoy 90 Pro Max might be behind its Galaxy rivals. In terms of day-to-day performance, though, the phone shouldn't be a pain in the rear to use.The Enjoy 90 Pro Max might come with 8 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.That's not the end of the Enjoy 90 series: there could be another, the Enjoy 90 Plus. This one should be the more modest of the two. Instead of a circular camera island, the Plus model has a square one. It's supposed to materialize with a 6.7-inch LCD display, a 6,620 mAh battery and a lower price.