Huawei could be developing a successor to the world's first tri-fold phone
The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design, known as the first tri-fold phone, marked a major leap in smartphone design and tech. It looks like Huawei isn't stopping there, though, as leaks hint that the company is already developing a successor.
A recent rumor out of China suggests that Huawei is already gearing up for a follow-up to its tri-fold phone. The new device might be called the Huawei Mate XTs, and one of the key upgrades could be the inclusion of the company’s latest in-house Kirin 9020 chipset.
Huawei often slaps an 's' onto its device names when updating internal components like the chipset without overhauling the rest of the design. If the company decides to name the successor the Mate XTs, we can probably expect it to keep most of the key features from the original Mate XT.
With the Mate XT, Huawei seems to have cracked what could be called the ultimate smartphone – combining a phone and a full-size tablet into one device that still fits comfortably in your pocket. In my opinion, this is just the beginning of something huge, signaling a shift toward smartphones offering more versatile use cases. We're on the brink of unlocking even more powerful apps and experiences that were once only possible on larger devices.
So, while right now, the Mate XT is undeniably pricey (the starting price for the regular version is around $2,700), I think it's worth noting that it is just the first step. As more tri-fold phones hit the market, the tech will only improve, making these devices more refined and, hopefully, a bit easier on the wallet.
A new Mate XTs may already be in the pipeline
A recent rumor out of China suggests that Huawei is already gearing up for a follow-up to its tri-fold phone. The new device might be called the Huawei Mate XTs, and one of the key upgrades could be the inclusion of the company’s latest in-house Kirin 9020 chipset.
Although Huawei is keeping quiet about the specific Kirin chips in its devices, most rumors point to the Kirin 9020 being used in both the new Huawei X6 foldable phone and the Mate 70 series.
Huawei often slaps an 's' onto its device names when updating internal components like the chipset without overhauling the rest of the design. If the company decides to name the successor the Mate XTs, we can probably expect it to keep most of the key features from the original Mate XT.
This means you'll likely get a device that functions as a regular smartphone when closed, transforms into a large-screen foldable when partially opened, and expands into a full tablet when fully unfolded.
The Mate XT offers three distinct modes for you to use the device. | Image credit – PhoneArena
With the Mate XT, Huawei seems to have cracked what could be called the ultimate smartphone – combining a phone and a full-size tablet into one device that still fits comfortably in your pocket. In my opinion, this is just the beginning of something huge, signaling a shift toward smartphones offering more versatile use cases. We're on the brink of unlocking even more powerful apps and experiences that were once only possible on larger devices.
But Huawei won't be alone in this. Other companies are said to be working on their own tri-fold phones, so we could see more options in the near future. Tecno, another Chinese brand, already has a concept device, and Honor and Xiaomi are rumored to be in the game as well.
So, while right now, the Mate XT is undeniably pricey (the starting price for the regular version is around $2,700), I think it's worth noting that it is just the first step. As more tri-fold phones hit the market, the tech will only improve, making these devices more refined and, hopefully, a bit easier on the wallet.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: