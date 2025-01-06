Huawei could be developing a successor to the world's first tri-fold phone

A new Mate XTs may already be in the pipeline







Huawei often slaps an 's' onto its device names when updating internal components like the chipset without overhauling the rest of the design. If the company decides to name the successor the Mate XTs, we can probably expect it to keep most of the key features from the original Mate XT.



This means you'll likely get a device that functions as a regular smartphone when closed, transforms into a large-screen foldable when partially opened, and expands into a full tablet when fully unfolded.









Tecno, another Chinese brand, already has a concept device and Honor and Xiaomi are rumored to be in the game as well So, while right now, the Mate XT is undeniably pricey (the starting price for the regular version is around $2,700), I think it's worth noting that it is just the first step. As more tri-fold phones hit the market, the tech will only improve, making these devices more refined and, hopefully, a bit easier on the wallet.