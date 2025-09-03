How to get your iPhone out of SOS mode after the T-Mobile and Verizon service outages
Is your iPhone stuck in SOS only mode after the T-Mobile and Verizon service outages? Not to worry! There are a few steps you can take to try to reestablish connection with your network.
A couple of days back, Verizon suffered a massive nationwide service outage. Shortly after that, T-Mobile went down as well, though the un-carrier’s service disruption was at a much smaller scale.
While both Verizon and T-Mobile are now saying that service has been completely restored, some of you may still be experiencing issues with cellular coverage on your iPhone. When an iPhone loses service, it switches over to “SOS only” mode, where you can make emergency calls using other networks, but can’t do much else.
If your iPhone 16 — or iPhone 15 and prior — is currently stuck in SOS mode, you can take a few steps to try to restore service. Let’s go over them.
One of the easiest ways to restore service on an iPhone stuck in SOS only mode is to turn on Airplane Mode for around 15 seconds, and then turn it back off again.
Airplane Mode will disable your Wi-Fi — don’t panic, that’s supposed to happen — until you turn it off again 15 seconds later. This should, hopefully, help your iPhone reconnect to your network again.
So you played around with Airplane Mode, but your iPhone is still stuck in SOS only mode, what do you do? If Airplane Mode doesn’t work, then the next method you can use is to restart your iPhone.
The simplest way to do so — yes, there are multiple ways to restart an iPhone — is to hold down the power button and one of the volume keys. A slider will appear, prompting you to swipe it to the right to shut off the device. Once your iPhone has completely powered down, simply hold the power button until the Apple logo appears on the screen, your phone is now turning back on.
After your iPhone has booted up, your cellular service should be working again. Normally, if Airplane Mode doesn’t work, then restarting your iPhone does. But if even this hasn’t solved your problem, you can do one other thing.
On the iPhone 13 and any models that came before it, you could use a physical SIM card instead of the eSIMs of today. If your iPhone is from a generation that supported physical SIM cards, you might want to check your SIM for any problems. While not strictly necessary, you can power off your iPhone before ejecting your SIM card for an additional layer of security.
Remove the tray, take out the SIM card, and look for any physical damage. If it’s damaged, you’ll have to contact your carrier for a new SIM. In case there is no damage present on the SIM card, lightly wipe it clean with a microfiber cloth, and then insert it back into the tray. Push the tray back inside the iPhone until it clicks into place, and then power on the phone if it was shut down prior.
If even this doesn’t work, then you’ll likely need to contact your carrier’s customer support.
Unfortunately, if the aforementioned steps haven’t gotten your iPhone out of SOS only mode, you’ll need to contact your carrier. In most cases, there will be a problem with cellular service in your area, and customer support will tell you to sit tight and wait.
Sometimes, however, it might be your iPhone that’s messing up. If your carrier insists that service is fine, you should then contact Apple’s customer service representatives. Usually, it is the carrier that’s at fault, and simply waiting for a while longer means that your service is restored eventually.
One thing worth keeping in mind is that there are two different modes where your iPhone can lack cellular service. One is SOS only mode, which we’ve been talking about, but the other is a “No Service” mode.
If you have a newer iPhone that is capable of satellite connectivity, you’ll be able to send messages to contacts and emergency services, and even share your location. Though, if you are in such an area, you should probably be getting out as soon as possible anyway. Unless you’re cozily nestled in a warm log cabin or are out camping with friends.
Turn Airplane Mode on and off
Restarting your iPhone
Check your SIM card
It’s a waiting game
Differentiating between SOS only mode, and no service
