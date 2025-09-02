T-Mobile appears to have had a minor outage and everything is now OK
T-Mobile is down today, just a few days after Verizon suffered from a broad coast-to-coast outage.
Just a few days ago, a problem at Verizon caused the largest wireless carrier in the country to go down from coast to coast. Today, it is T-Mobile having the problem, according to data from Downdetector.com. The number of reports received by the website reporting problems with T-Mobile's service jumped to 721 at 5:31 pm EDT from 82 at 4:31 pm EDT. Downdetector shows that T-Mobile is having issues in Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit, Seattle, Houston, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Charlotte, and Minneapolis.
Half of the complaints made to Downdetector were about T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet, 35% said that they were having problems connecting to a T-Mobile signal on their mobile phone. 16% had a vague "No Signal" complaint. Earlier today, one T-Mobile subscriber said, "Since the holiday weekend the signal is low and everything on the phone is slow to load online. Takes FOREVER. The tower I usually connect to isn't engaging and I am angling elsewhere. Weather is cloudy but not overcast...no rain or wind."
T-Mobile is down according to Downdetector. | Image credit-Downdetector.com
An X account titled "Status is Down" says that T-Mobile is down and that this is impacting hundreds of subscribers. Downdetector determines whether a carrier like T-Mobile is having issuers by comparing the number of complaints it receives with a baseline number. If the number of complaints exceeds the baseline number by a certain amount, Downdetector sends out notifications and on its website, it states, "User reports indicate problems at T-Mobile."
Another site reports a T-Mobile outage. | Image credit-X
With the number of complaints at Downdetector holding steady at 700, the outage did not appear to be as broad as Verizon's outage was last week. In fact, just before 7 pm EDT, Downdetector sounded the "all clear" signal by showing that there are no current problems at the carrier.
This is breaking news and will be updated.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: