T-Mobile appears to have had a minor outage and everything is now OK

T-Mobile is down today, just a few days after Verizon suffered from a broad coast-to-coast outage.

T-Mobile
Just a few days ago, a problem at Verizon caused the largest wireless carrier in the country to go down from coast to coast. Today, it is T-Mobile having the problem, according to data from Downdetector.com. The number of reports received by the website reporting problems with T-Mobile's service jumped to 721 at 5:31 pm EDT from 82 at 4:31 pm EDT. Downdetector shows that T-Mobile is having issues in Chicago, Los Angeles, Detroit, Seattle, Houston, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Charlotte, and Minneapolis.

Half of the complaints made to Downdetector were about T-Mobile's 5G Home Internet, 35% said that they were having problems connecting to a T-Mobile signal on their mobile phone. 16% had a vague "No Signal" complaint. Earlier today, one T-Mobile subscriber said, "Since the holiday weekend the signal is low and everything on the phone is slow to load online. Takes FOREVER. The tower I usually connect to isn't engaging and I am angling elsewhere. Weather is cloudy but not overcast...no rain or wind."

T-Mobile is down according to Downdetector. | Image credit-Downdetector.com

An X account titled "Status is Down" says that T-Mobile is down and that this is impacting hundreds of subscribers. Downdetector determines whether a carrier like T-Mobile is having issuers by comparing the number of complaints it receives with a baseline number. If the number of complaints exceeds the baseline number by a certain amount, Downdetector sends out notifications and on its website, it states, "User reports indicate problems at T-Mobile."

Another site reports a T-Mobile outage. | Image credit-X

With the number of complaints at Downdetector holding steady at 700, the outage did not appear to be as broad as Verizon's outage was last week. In fact, just before 7 pm EDT, Downdetector sounded the "all clear" signal by showing that there are no current problems at the carrier.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

