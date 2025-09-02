T-Mobile appears to have had a minor outage and everything is now OK





Half of the complaints made to Downdetector were about T-Mobile 's 5G Home Internet, 35% said that they were having problems connecting to a T-Mobile signal on their mobile phone. 16% had a vague "No Signal" complaint. Earlier today, one T-Mobile subscriber said, "Since the holiday weekend the signal is low and everything on the phone is slow to load online. Takes FOREVER. The tower I usually connect to isn't engaging and I am angling elsewhere. Weather is cloudy but not overcast...no rain or wind."





An X account titled "Status is Down" says that T-Mobile is down and that this is impacting hundreds of subscribers. Downdetector determines whether a carrier like T-Mobile is having issuers by comparing the number of complaints it receives with a baseline number. If the number of complaints exceeds the baseline number by a certain amount, Downdetector sends out notifications and on its website, it states, "User reports indicate problems at T-Mobile ."









With the number of complaints at Downdetector holding steady at 700, the outage did not appear to be as broad as Verizon 's outage was last week. In fact, just before 7 pm EDT, Downdetector sounded the "all clear" signal by showing that there are no current problems at the carrier.





This is breaking news and will be updated.

