How to enable battery percentage in iOS 16

iOS 16 brings many new features to your iPhone, but it also brings a function that we all loved back from the dead — the battery percentage indicator. Yes, if you have an eligible iPhone running iOS 16, you can now activate the battery percentage and see precisely how much battery you have left. And, in this article, we will show you how to enable this old-new iOS feature.To turn battery percentage on in iOS 16, go to the Settings app and tap on "Battery." If you have an eligible iPhone, you will see a new toggle above the Low Power Mode called "Battery Percentage." Just turn it on, and you will see your battery percentage displayed on the battery icon in the top right corner of your iPhone.The standard color effects of the battery icon are still in place, even with the battery percentage on. If you enable Low Power Mode, the icon turns yellow, and if the battery drops below 20%, the icon becomes red.Unfortunately, iOS 16's battery percentage icon is not available on all iPhones running the latest version of iOS. On its support site, Apple has stated that the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini won’t display it. Sadly, the tech giant doesn't provide any explanation as to why this is the case with these models. So, if you have one of these iPhones, you won't see the toggle in the Battery settings.The old style battery percentage feature is available on legacy design iPhones running iOS 16 — the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE 2 (2020), and iPhone SE 3 (2022).If you are using an iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini running iOS 16, you can put a battery widget showing the battery percentage on your lock and home screens. This way, you can see the precise reading with just a glance.