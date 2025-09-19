Honor Magic V5 inspires world's first adaptive AI outfit for workouts and parties

Yup, AI clothes are a thing now!

Honor
Honor phone.
Honor has teamed up with a design house to create a multipurpose outfit. It's designed with the help of the AI tools, launched alongside the Honor Magic V5 foldable.

The outfit is made by CuteCircuit; it's said to be the first globally co-created with AI and is built to adapt to different parts of daily life, from gym workouts to work hours and evening events like DJ parties. The goal was to show how AI can be applied to both fashion and consumer technology, using the features of the Magic V5 as inspiration.

Video Thumbnail


Francesca Rosella, co-founder of CuteCircuit, described the project as a collaboration between AI and fashion design. She said the Magic V5's AI acted as a creative partner, helping the team explore adaptive clothing that responds to the wearer's activities.

The same design house has made the SoundShirt – a wearable that turns music into touch, letting people – especially those who are deaf or hard of hearing – "feel" the rhythm, bass, and melody through vibrations across the body. Micro-actuators in the fabric respond to different musical elements, placing low notes on the torso and higher tones on the arms or shoulders.

It's been used in live performances and opera settings to make music more accessible, offering a new way to experience sound without ever hearing it.



The new Honor-inspired CuteCircuit outfit has some fancy lights built-in, so people can change those via their smartphone.

Speaking of smartphones, the Honor Magic V5 is a premium one, priced at €1,999 (~$2,345 when directly converted).

But one gets so much for the price: it features an 8.0-inch AMOLED main display with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and a peak brightness of 5000 nits, complemented by a 6.4-inch front OLED cover screen.

The device runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip with an octa-core CPU, paired with up to 16 GB of RAM and storage options up to 1 TB. It houses a 5,820 mAh silicon-carbon battery supporting 66W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, along with reverse wired charging.

The rear camera system includes a 50MP main lens, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 64MP telephoto periscope with 3x optical zoom, while the front camera offers 20MP for selfies and video calls. Weighing 217 grams and measuring 156.8 x 74.3 x 8.8 mm folded, the Magic V5 also features IP59 water and dust resistance and a touch fingerprint sensor.

Would you wear an AI-co-created outfit?

Vote View Result


