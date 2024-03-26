Up Next:
Gemini chatbot integration in Google Messages begins to roll out in beta
Google is finally rolling out Gemini, its conversational AI model, directly into the Google Messages app for select beta testers. This limited rollout confirms previous leaks and APK teardowns promising this integration would arrive soon.
In case you have somehow missed it, Gemini is an advanced large language model (LLM) developed by Google AI. Think of it as a super-smart chatbot capable of understanding natural language and responding in a remarkably helpful way. Gemini can brainstorm ideas, generate text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content, and answer your questions in an informative way, even if they are open-ended, challenging, or unusual.
It should be noted that your conversations with Gemini are not end-to-end encrypted, even though they are in RCS. Additionally, chatting with Gemini is a one-on-one experience, which means that it cannot be accessed or forwarded into other conversations.
Now, as reported by 9to5Google, you can chat with this super helpful bot without ever leaving your Messages app. Unfortunately, it's not as simple as updating your app, as there are some pre-requirements to having a chance of having the feature rolled out to you, such as:
- You have to be a Google Messages beta tester. This means that you'd have to sign up to beta test from the Google Messages app link on the Play Store. Once you sign up, your app will be updated, and you'll now be beta testing features before anyone else gets them.
- Use a compatible device, which for now are the Pixel 6 or newer, Pixel Fold, Samsung Galaxy S22 or later, or a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip/Fold.
- Have RCS chat features enabled.
- Have a personal Google account. This means that it cannot be a Workspace or managed by Family Link account.
- Be 18 or older.
- Set your phone language to English (or French if in Canada).
Images via 9to5Google
If you meet all the criteria, and you are chosen by the powers that be, you should see a "Gemini" contact option when starting a new chat in Google Messages. However, do know that Gemini in Messages is still in the early rollout phase, and thus it may take a bit longer to get access.
