Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Gemini chatbot integration in Google Messages begins to roll out in beta

By
Android Apps Google
Gemini chatbot integration in Google Messages begins to roll out in beta
Google is finally rolling out Gemini, its conversational AI model, directly into the Google Messages app for select beta testers. This limited rollout confirms previous leaks and APK teardowns promising this integration would arrive soon.

In case you have somehow missed it, Gemini is an advanced large language model (LLM) developed by Google AI. Think of it as a super-smart chatbot capable of understanding natural language and responding in a remarkably helpful way. Gemini can brainstorm ideas, generate text, translate languages, write different kinds of creative content, and answer your questions in an informative way, even if they are open-ended, challenging, or unusual.

Now, as reported by 9to5Google, you can chat with this super helpful bot without ever leaving your Messages app. Unfortunately, it's not as simple as updating your app, as there are some pre-requirements to having a chance of having the feature rolled out to you, such as:

  • You have to be a Google Messages beta tester. This means that you'd have to sign up to beta test from the Google Messages app link on the Play Store. Once you sign up, your app will be updated, and you'll now be beta testing features before anyone else gets them.
  • Use a compatible device, which for now are the Pixel 6 or newer, Pixel Fold, Samsung Galaxy S22 or later, or a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip/Fold.
  • Have RCS chat features enabled.
  • Have a personal Google account. This means that it cannot be a Workspace or managed by Family Link account.
  • Be 18 or older.
  • Set your phone language to English (or French if in Canada).

Images via 9to5Google

If you meet all the criteria, and you are chosen by the powers that be, you should see a "Gemini" contact option when starting a new chat in Google Messages. However, do know that Gemini in Messages is still in the early rollout phase, and thus it may take a bit longer to get access.

It should be noted that your conversations with Gemini are not end-to-end encrypted, even though they are in RCS. Additionally, chatting with Gemini is a one-on-one experience, which means that it cannot be accessed or forwarded into other conversations.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile's crafty way to charge extra fees and still remain Un-carrier
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Latest network comparison goes beyond speed to crown a predictable king
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about

Latest News

Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless