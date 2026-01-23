Hackers are now using AI to make money from your phone, and you won't even notice





New Trojan with AI clicks on ads and commits fraud





There's a new class of trojanware that uses AI to click on ads, and it has been recently identified. Researchers call it "clickjacking" malware. It uses Google's open-source TensorFlow.js library to run machine learning models, which then interact with ads in certain games or apps.





It's pretty common for casual Android games, for example, to have ads in their free versions. Curiously enough, reportedly some developers may use trojanware to artificially inflate their click-through rates. This could lead to their revenue from ads growing.





This specific malware uses AI models to analyze the page content when the ad appears. It can then interact with the ad without the user doing anything. Basically, machine learning is ideal here with all the ads that come in all sorts of shapes. Most of these ads are dynamic and different.





The malware can reportedly operate in a "phantom" mode, and it loads a hidden browser window where it automatically interacts with the ads.





But that's, unfortunately, not all. The malware could also allow malicious users to take over your screen and perform various actions, including scrolling or tapping. These actions use a technique called "signaling".



Dr.Web's team has found several of these games that contain the trojanware are circulated using Xiaomi's GetApps alternative app store. Apparently, all these games are made by a single developer company named Shenzhen Ruiren Network Co. Ltd.





These are the games that have been identified to carry traces of the malware by the report:

Creation Magic World

Open World Gangsters

Amazing Unicorn Party

Cute Pet House

Theft Auto Mafia

Sakura Dream Academy



They are not just in Xiaomi's store, though. These games are also circulating online through fraudulent APK distribution platforms (they can be found in Apkmody and Moddroid, for example), as well as using Telegram channels. These specific Telegram channels claim to offer modded versions of popular apps, including Spotify and Netflix.





Although this malware doesn't immediately harm the user, it can still give the malicious user abilities to hijack your device remotely. And this is pretty bad and can be used to steal your data or get other devices infected with malware.

How to stay safe





Well, the key here is to stick to downloading apps and games from the official Google Play Store. It's best not to sideload unless it's absolutely necessary. Having a solution that can detect and respond to malware on your phone can also help.





Malware is always going to exist, so following simple rules for online safety can help you stay away. So, as usual: avoid clicking on random links sent to you by people you don't know, avoid sideloading (or do it if you know how to check for hashes and signatures), and pay for subscription apps like Spotify or Netflix if you want to use their services, instead of relying on modded apps.





There are all sorts of malware types out there





Obviously, this malware is not the worst we've seen. There's malware that grants full access to your phone to hackers without you even knowing to steal information. There are phishing attacks that fake a website and steal your credentials.





All in all, the internet can be a scary place. Because of this, I have chosen not to sideload any apps, and I stick to whatever is available on official app stores for my phone.