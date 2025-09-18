Google’s unannounced smart speaker name has leaked

Would you buy a Google Home Speaker? Yes, it looks amazing Maybe, if it has good features No Yes, it looks amazing 100% Maybe, if it has good features 0% No 0%

Google is more popular than Nest

The same will happen with Nest Aware Plus, which may be renamed to Google Home Premium Advanced, which sounds like a horrible name. However, those strings make it more likely that the “Google Home Speaker” line is the product’s actual name and not just a placeholder.Google Home Speaker sounds like the worst and most generic name the company could’ve thought of, but I understand why it may have chosen it. As popular as Nest cameras have been, very few brands can beat Google, especially among the general public, which isn’t deeply involved with tech.After all, the most important thing about the speaker will be its sound quality and features. Along with the Google brand, that will certainly sell more units than a nicer name alone.