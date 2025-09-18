Google's contractor layoffs reveal the messy human side of the AI boom

Google's AI development just hit a human roadblock, as over 200 contractors who train its models have been laid off. The move comes amid a bitter fight over low pay, poor working conditions, and claims that their unionizing efforts were actively suppressed.





The humans behind the AI are being fired

The magic behind Google's Gemini and AI Overviews isn't just code; it's people with expertise. But now, many of those people are out of a job after being laid off without warning from GlobalLogic, a company Google outsources its AI rating work to.

These contractors, many holding master's degrees or PhDs, act as "super raters." Their job is to evaluate and rewrite AI responses to ensure they are accurate, helpful, and sound human. According to a WIRED report , the layoffs came after workers began organizing to protest significant pay disparities and job insecurity.

One laid-off worker, Andrew Lauzon, said he was simply "cut off" and told it was due to a "ramp-down on the project." Workers allege these layoffs are a direct retaliation for their attempts to unionize and demand better conditions, which they claim were actively quashed by the company.

Receive the latest Google news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The invisible foundation of the AI boom is shaky

This isn't just another corporate layoff; it pulls back the curtain on the often-hidden human labor that powers the entire AI industry. These are skilled individuals doing the critical work of teaching AI models, preventing them from going off the rails. When confronted, Google distanced itself, with a spokesperson stating the workers "are employees of GlobalLogic or their subcontractors, not Alphabet."

This kind of layered employment structure is common in the tech industry, creating distance between the core company and the day-to-day conditions of contract workers. It begs the question: are we building the future of technology on the back of an underpaid and ultimately disposable workforce?





Are we in danger of having our jobs replaced by AI? Yes. Eventually, that's what will happen. No. AI could never replace humans. We are too complex. Yes. Eventually, that's what will happen. 33.33% No. AI could never replace humans. We are too complex. 66.67%





AI's 'magic' has a human cost





We're constantly sold the futuristic dream of intelligent AI, but the reality is that it's propped up by people in precarious jobs who can become expendable cogs in a machine.





The idea of laying off the very experts who ensure your flagship AI product is high-quality—especially while they are fighting for fair pay—is an incredibly bad look. While Google's statement that they aren't the direct employer is technically true, I personally feel like there's more that can be done here.



Recommended Stories

Hopefully, these workers are able to land on their feet elsewhere.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!



