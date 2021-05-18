Google finally brings YouTube Music to Wear OS
First off, just about every Google app will be completely redesigned to fit the new language design. Secondly, many new apps and features will be added in the coming months, in an attempt to make Wear pleasant to the eye and a lot more user-friendly.
Truth be told, YouTube Music is not yet available on Wear smartwatches, but Google confirmed the app will arrive later this year, “equipped with features like smart downloads for subscribers to enjoy music while on the go.”
Google's wearable platform really needed a complete overhaul, and we can't wait to see what the partnership between Google and Samsung will bring in the future. If you're using a Wear smartwatch, great things are coming your way.