Google and Samsung join forces on a major Wear OS upgrade

We’re combining the best of @wearosbygoogle and @SamsungMobile Tizen into a unified wearable platform. Apps will start faster, battery life will be longer and you'll have more choice than ever before, from devices to apps and watch faces. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/vj2aYZD81x





Wear OS gets new navigation features





Users will now be able to access shortcuts to important functions, such as switching to a previous app from anywhere on the screen. The home screen found on Wear OS will also become more customizable, allowing users to choose which Tiles app to be shown from which of their favorite apps. Thus, Wear OS users will be able to enjoy more control over what information they wish to see at a glance.





Google Maps and Google Assistant get a Wear OS redesign

We're yet to know how those will look. Additionally, Google Pay will also get a fresh new look and will become available to 26 new countries that are also yet to be announced.





Google Play for Wear is getting new apps





Google notes that it will be making it easier for developers to make apps (and Tiles) for Wear OS. That includes releasing a new Tile API and a watch face design editor made by Samsung. We've also got the following glimpse into how Spotify is going about redesigning its app for Wear OS.







