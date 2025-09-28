Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster

Google makes a bad move





Having the Live Caption toggle under the volume slider makes sense but last year Google made an unfortunate change that affects Pixel users. With Android 15 Beta 2, Google moved the Pixel's Live Caption toggle. Now, to enable Live Caption, a Pixel user needs to press the up or down volume button and tap the three-dot icon underneath the volume slider. That takes you to another page where you tap the Settings button at the bottom left of the screen. Scroll down to the Audio heading and you'll find a line titled Live Caption. Tap on the listing and you'll be taken to a Live Caption page where you can toggle on the feature.





Yes, this is a lot more convoluted process and about a year ago, a Pixel user made this clear on Reddit when he wrote, "Just having one tap to activate live caption was such a great way. I understand, it's just couple more steps now but I personally found it using less." Perhaps it wasn't written so clearly, but we know what he was saying. Another Reddtor said what he and other Pixel users were feeling frustrated about when he wrote, "Yeah I really miss it, I'm hard of hearing and I really hate having an accessibility tool being hidden under more menus now."





Google, known for making constant UI changes to Android and its apps to improve the user experience, hopes to make amends with Pixel users by bringing the Live Caption toggle back to the Pixel volume slider. With the latest Android Canary build 2509, the Live Caption toggle is right below the volume slider again. Tap the Live Caption icon (which looks like a box with text written on it) and you'll be sent to the toggle right away.





For those unfamiliar with Android Canary, it's a "bleeding edge" pre-release version of Android that is far from being stable. It shows you work being done to the operating system well in advance. Android Canary subscribers can receive the updates OTA (over the air) except for the initial installation which will require you to use your desktop computer and Android Flash Tools.

At least Google is righting a wrong





So eventually, Pixel users will get the Live Caption toggle back under the volume slider allowing them to turn on the much appreciated tool without having to make the extra steps that they need to do now. And once this feature reappears, you'll be able to disable Live Caption if it gets in your way by going to Settings > Accessibility > Live Caption . Turn off the toggle for "Live Caption in volume control."





Personally, I like to see Google continually playing around with the Android UI on my Pixel. After all, that is the point of owning a Pixel phone (although for some it might be the photography). I always liked the idea of having the first crack at installing upcoming Android builds and new features.



Android 16 QPR beta release. Right now, my Android 16 QPR2 Beta 3.1 without the Live Caption toggle returning to its previous location. Those with Android Canary 2509 installed have the Live Caption toggle returned to the spot underneath the Pixel volume slider. As for those running the stable version of Android 16 , don't expect to see the toggle's return soon since it is just in Android Canary right now. In theory it could show up next in a futureQPR beta release. Right now, my Pixel 6 Pro is runningQPR2 Beta 3.1 without the Live Caption toggle returning to its previous location.

Pixel phones used to have a toggle underneath the volume slider that would enable the Live Caption feature. With Live Caption, subtitles would automatically appear on the screen showing what was being said during a phone call, video, podcast, and any audio message. Obviously useful for those with a hearing disability, it also comes in handy when you are trying to listen to audio in a noisy environment.