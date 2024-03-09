Google Wallet will now automatically add your tickets and passes from Gmail, more updates

Image via Mishaal Rahman

Enhanced Pass management: Archive and unarchive with ease

Loyalty rewards shine on Google

Google Wallet expands its reach

Managing your collection of passes within Google Wallet just got more convenient. You now have the ability to manually archive most passes. Archiving a pass places it in the "Archived Passes" section (which was formerly called "Expired Passes") of the app.If you ever need to unarchive any of these previous passes, you can do so as well by tapping on the pass and selecting "Unarchive Pass." Furthermore, the ability to archive passes extends to your Wear OS devices for more efficient organization, no matter where you are.Google Wallet is further blurring the lines between your digital life and the real world. For US-based users, there's a new beta feature out: loyalty cards saved in Wallet are now cleverly linked with Google Search and Shopping. This means that your membership benefits can be highlighted as you browse for products online, potentially unlocking special offers and discounts. Businesses interested in taking part in this beta test will need to reach out to Google support in order to enroll.Lastly, Google Wallet is becoming more accessible around the globe. Back in November, Google Wallet became available to residents of the Dominican Republic, Monaco, and Peru. This means that Google Wallet is now available in 74 countries worldwide for both Android and Wear OS.