Google Wallet will now automatically add your tickets and passes from Gmail, more updates
Google Wallet is receiving a set of small quality of life updates designed to enhance the user experience and make it your go-to digital home for essential passes, tickets, and more. The updates include tighter integration with Gmail to eliminate the extra step of manually adding passes and movie tickets to your wallet.
If you ever need to unarchive any of these previous passes, you can do so as well by tapping on the pass and selecting "Unarchive Pass." Furthermore, the ability to archive passes extends to your Wear OS devices for more efficient organization, no matter where you are.
Easily access your movie tickets and boarding passes from GmailIf you've ever purchased a movie ticket or booked a flight online, you've likely encountered the inconvenience of having to scramble through your Gmail in order to find the confirmation. Only to find out that the cellular signal is very weak, and your email won't load. This is a perfect use case for Google Wallet, which Google just announced (via Mishaal Rahman) now directly integrates with Gmail, automatically surfacing movie tickets and boarding passes from participating airlines and movie chains.
Google states that this feature is currently available with select global chains, but that the company is working hard to expand its reach. This will likely save you some time and fuss, as you can now have your tickets and passes readily available in one spot with you need them.
Image via Mishaal Rahman
Enhanced Pass management: Archive and unarchive with easeManaging your collection of passes within Google Wallet just got more convenient. You now have the ability to manually archive most passes. Archiving a pass places it in the "Archived Passes" section (which was formerly called "Expired Passes") of the app.
