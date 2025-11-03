Beats Solo 4 - 35% off!
"Iconic Phones" – Pre-order the ultimate book for phone lovers!
Google continues to change app icons by revealing the new look for two popular apps

Google continues to improve the design of the icons used to represent its most widely used and popular apps.

The Google logo against a blurred background of company headquarters.
Earlier this year Google changed the icon for the Google app that replaced the four defined sections of the "G" (red, yellow, green, blue) with a gradient look that has red blend into yellow, which then blends into green, and then green blends into blue. Google made that move in May and two months later it changed the Gemini "sparkle" icon from blue/purple to the same four colors once again in a gradient design.

Google cites AI for the reason it made changes to its app icons


A couple of months ago, back in September, Google explained the reason for this change by stating, "While staying true to Google’s iconic four colors, the brighter hues and gradient design symbolize the surge of AI-driven innovation and creative energy across our products and technology." Google has decided to use the gradient look to represent "all of Google." The Alphabet subsidiary will "continue this update across more products, platforms and services over the coming months."

Old and new Google app icons.
During the spring, Google announced its change to the icon for the Google app. | Image credit-9to5Google

For example, last week Google made similar changes to the icons for two widely used and popular apps: Google Photos and the versatile Google Maps app. The new, gradient design looks so much better than the old look for the Google Maps icon. The latter is still a pin, but besides the gradient replacing the ugly looking color sections, the icon is thinner, larger in size, and the hole in the middle is also bigger. While the soon to be retired Google Maps icon also employed two different shades of blue, that is no longer the case with the new look.

Old and new icons for Google Maps.
The old Google Maps icon on the left, and the new one coming soon. | Image credit-9to5Google

The Google Photos icon keeps four distinct sections, one for each color. The difference is that each of the four blades making up the pinwheel now uses a gradient design from the inside of each blade to the outside. The new icon is also larger.

Old and new icons for Google Photos.
On the left, the old Google Photos icon with the updated con on the right. | Image credit-9to5Google

These Google apps could be next


While it isn't clear when the new Photos and Maps icons will launch, my Pixel 6 Pro still shows the older non-gradient designs for those two apps. For the Google app, my phone has the new gradient design for the icon, and the new gradient design also appears for the Gemini app's icon.

Do you prefer the old, sectioned look or the new gradient design?

Vote View Result

Other icons that could soon get changed include the Play Store, Chrome, and the Calendar apps. Those three still have the four colors (red, yellow, green, blue) divided into four sections, each filled with one solid color. If you ask me, the gradient look appears to be a nice improvement and all of Google's apps will sport better looking icons once this process is completely finished.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
