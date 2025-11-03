Google continues to change app icons by revealing the new look for two popular apps

Google cites AI for the reason it made changes to its app icons





A couple of months ago, back in September, Google explained the reason for this change by stating, "While staying true to Google’s iconic four colors, the brighter hues and gradient design symbolize the surge of AI-driven innovation and creative energy across our products and technology." Google has decided to use the gradient look to represent "all of Google." The Alphabet subsidiary will "continue this update across more products, platforms and services over the coming months."









For example, last week Google made similar changes to the icons for two widely used and popular apps : Google Photos and the versatile Google Maps app. The new, gradient design looks so much better than the old look for the Google Maps icon. The latter is still a pin, but besides the gradient replacing the ugly looking color sections, the icon is thinner, larger in size, and the hole in the middle is also bigger. While the soon to be retired Google Maps icon also employed two different shades of blue, that is no longer the case with the new look.





The Google Photos icon keeps four distinct sections, one for each color. The difference is that each of the four blades making up the pinwheel now uses a gradient design from the inside of each blade to the outside. The new icon is also larger.





These Google apps could be next





While it isn't clear when the new Photos and Maps icons will launch, my Pixel 6 Pro still shows the older non-gradient designs for those two apps. For the Google app, my phone has the new gradient design for the icon, and the new gradient design also appears for the Gemini app's icon.





Do you prefer the old, sectioned look or the new gradient design? I prefer the new gradient design. I like the sectioned look better. I like both the same. I hate both designs the same. I prefer the new gradient design. 50% I like the sectioned look better. 0% I like both the same. 50% I hate both designs the same. 0%





Other icons that could soon get changed include the Play Store, Chrome, and the Calendar apps. Those three still have the four colors (red, yellow, green, blue) divided into four sections, each filled with one solid color. If you ask me, the gradient look appears to be a nice improvement and all of Google's apps will sport better looking icons once this process is completely finished.