Google's Pixel 10 series could be released even later than previously reported
Forget June or July, as these are the most likely Google Pixel 10 announcement and release dates right now.
How much of a difference can a few days make for an unannounced and unreleased mobile device (or four)? Well, Google's Pixel 10 quartet of ultra-high-end Android smartphones looked set for an unusually early June or July launch on Saturday, slipping to a far less surprising and familiar-sounding August 13 announcement date by Monday and an even later ETA today.
While there's obviously no way to know if the initial rumor about a super-early Pixel 10 series launch (and release) had any credibility, Google apparently did plan to unveil its next big iPhone alternatives on the same date as the Pixel 9 lineup last year, but then revised the entire schedule for unknown reasons.
So when should you expect to pre-order a Pixel 10?
August 20. That's at least the newest Android Headlines projection for both an announcement event and official pre-order start, followed by a proper release on August 28.
These are more than just educated guesses, mind you, as multiple inside sources have purportedly confirmed the new dates... which doesn't mean they can't be changed again down the line. After all, August 28 is still nearly three whole months away, so Google is almost definitely not done testing the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold for software issues and even hardware flaws.
The Pixel 10 is now expected to see daylight on August 20.
Keep in mind that this is a company that unveiled the Pixel 9a mid-ranger in March without an exact release date, despite almost certainly planning to kick off pre-orders on launch day. Ultimately, Google's cash-strapped fans weren't kept waiting very long for the search giant's latest budget 5G phone, but clearly, similar last-minute delays are also possible for the Pixel 10 family.
Hopefully, though, Big G will be able to release all Pixel 10 variants at the same time, which was unfortunately not possible for the Pixel 9 quartet last year. While the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL started shipping just nine days after their August 13 announcement, the compact Pixel 9 Pro powerhouse and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold only went on sale in September 2024, disappointing a lot of eager early buyers.
How much will the Pixel 10 series cost?
Before marking the revised August 20 pre-order and August 28 release dates in your calendar... apps, I'm pretty sure many of you would like to know if Google's 2025 Android high-enders are worth the wait.
Believe it or not, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could prove to be a very smart buy, at least compared to some of the competition for the best foldable title this year, if its starting price is indeed $1,600. That's clearly not what I'd call affordable... by conventional high-end smartphone standards, but for a state-of-the-art book-style foldable device, it wouldn't be half bad, undercutting last year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and presumably this year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 as well.
The Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be cheaper than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold it so strongly resembles.
Of course, that's just an early and impossible-to-verify rumor, as are the $799, $999, and $1,199 price points of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL respectively in their entry-level configurations.
If they prove accurate, those numbers would put the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro in line with their predecessors while oddly enough making the Pixel 10 Pro XL $100 costlier than the Pixel 9 Pro XL in its most affordable variant.
Recommended Stories
The entire Pixel 10 family, remember, looks very similar to the Pixel 9 series in all those leaked renders from the last couple of months, and in the absence of many substantial under-the-hood upgrades, it will certainly be difficult for Google to justify any price hike. But again, nothing is etched in stone just yet, and that includes the newly rumored August 20 announcement and August 28 release dates.
Things that are NOT allowed: