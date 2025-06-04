Google's Pixel 10 series could be released even later than previously reported

Pixel 10





While there's obviously no way to know if the initial rumor about a super-early Pixel 10 series launch (and release) had any credibility, Google apparently did plan to unveil its next big iPhone alternatives on the same date as the Pixel 9 lineup last year, but then revised the entire schedule for unknown reasons.

So when should you expect to pre-order a Pixel 10?





August 20. That's at least the newest Android Headlines projection for both an announcement event and official pre-order start, followed by a proper release on August 28.





Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and These are more than just educated guesses, mind you, as multiple inside sources have purportedly confirmed the new dates... which doesn't mean they can't be changed again down the line. After all, August 28 is still nearly three whole months away, so Google is almost definitely not done testing theXL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold for software issues and even hardware flaws.









Pixel 10 family. Keep in mind that this is a company that unveiled the Pixel 9a mid-ranger in March without an exact release date, despite almost certainly planning to kick off pre-orders on launch day. Ultimately, Google 's cash-strapped fans weren't kept waiting very long for the search giant's latest budget 5G phone , but clearly, similar last-minute delays are also possible for thefamily.

Hopefully, though, Big G will be able to release all Pixel 10 variants at the same time, which was unfortunately not possible for the Pixel 9 quartet last year. While the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL started shipping just nine days after their August 13 announcement, the compact Pixel 9 Pro powerhouse and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold only went on sale in September 2024, disappointing a lot of eager early buyers.

How much will the Pixel 10 series cost?





Before marking the revised August 20 pre-order and August 28 release dates in your calendar... apps, I'm pretty sure many of you would like to know if Google's 2025 Android high-enders are worth the wait.





Believe it or not, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could prove to be a very smart buy, at least compared to some of the competition for the best foldable title this year, if its starting price is indeed $1,600. That's clearly not what I'd call affordable... by conventional high-end smartphone standards, but for a state-of-the-art book-style foldable device, it wouldn't be half bad, undercutting last year's Pixel 9 Pro Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and presumably this year's Galaxy Z Fold 7 as well.









Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro , and Pixel 10 Pro XL respectively in their entry-level configurations. Of course, that's just an early and impossible-to-verify rumor , as are the $799, $999, and $1,199 price points of the, andXL respectively in their entry-level configurations.





If they prove accurate, those numbers would put the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro in line with their predecessors while oddly enough making the Pixel 10 Pro XL $100 costlier than the Pixel 9 Pro XL in its most affordable variant.



