Mixed Galaxy S25 FE report calls for a significant camera upgrade and a predictable non-upgrade

Galaxy S25 FE is very likely to share a 12MP front-facing camera with the "vanilla" Galaxy S25. That's right, the S25 Fan Edition is likely to share a 12MP front-facing camera with the "vanilla" S25, as well as the S25+, S25 Ultra, and S25 Edge.













The Galaxy S22 , mind you, came with a 10MP front-facing camera, and perhaps most notably, the S22 Ultra rocked a 40MP selfie snapper back in 2022. The S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra moved to a 12MP front cam a year later, highlighting that photography performance is not always about the megapixel count, but also how you use said number.

No main camera change and no processor clarity yet





You know how 2023's Galaxy S23 FE replaced the S21 FE 's unremarkable 12MP primary rear-facing camera with a much better 50MP sensor that the S24 FE then retained in 2024?





Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S25 FE is also expected to come with a 50-megapixel main camera on its back, thus matching both the S25 and S25 Plus. That's obviously a perfectly acceptable figure for a future contender for the best budget 5G phone title, but there's too much mystery surrounding all the other specs to assess this bad boy's value equation as a whole.









No one knows if the other two S24 FE rear-facing cameras will be upgraded in any way for the S25 FE (probably not), no one has any concrete inside information on things like screen size, battery capacity, or charging speeds, while the processor remains quite possibly the biggest and most important question mark.





The folks over at GalaxyClub in the Netherlands, whose sources are often unmatched as far as unreleased Samsung products are concerned, can "neither confirm nor deny" that the Galaxy S25 FE will pack the same underwhelming Exynos 2400e SoC as the S24 FE.



This was rumored a little while ago, but with the next addition to Samsung's Fan Edition roster likely to only go official in "late September or early October", the confusion could linger on for a good couple of months or so. Just look at the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and its own ongoing processor debate ahead of a possible July launch.