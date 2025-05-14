Mixed Galaxy S25 FE report calls for a significant camera upgrade and a predictable non-upgrade
Samsung will reportedly improve its next Fan Edition handset in a key way while unsurprisingly leaving another aspect unchanged.
With the razor-thin Galaxy S25 Edge fully detailed and put up for pre-order at last, the time has arrived for at least some hardcore Samsung fans to shift their focus to the fifth member of the company's latest high-end handset family.
Yes, the S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra unveiled earlier this year are all but guaranteed to get another... cousin in a few months, and after a rather ominous rumor a couple of weeks back, the Galaxy S25 FE is today tipped by a very reputable publication (translated here) to improve a key (and underwhelming) feature of its predecessor while leaving a different (but somewhat related) area unchanged.
Pro-grade selfies for all!
No, that's not the motto of some unusual youth outreach program, but Samsung's expected approach for the entire Galaxy S25 series. That's right, the S25 Fan Edition is very likely to share a 12MP front-facing camera with the "vanilla" Galaxy S25, as well as the S25+, S25 Ultra, and S25 Edge.
While that may not sound like a massive improvement over the 10-megapixel snapper found on the front of last year's Galaxy S24 FE (and the S23 FE before it), I'm sure some of you remember the Galaxy S23's leap in real-world selfie quality compared to its own predecessor.
The Galaxy S25 FE will reportedly come with the same selfie camera as the Galaxy S25. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
The Galaxy S22, mind you, came with a 10MP front-facing camera, and perhaps most notably, the S22 Ultra rocked a 40MP selfie snapper back in 2022. The S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra moved to a 12MP front cam a year later, highlighting that photography performance is not always about the megapixel count, but also how you use said number.
Long story short, you can already check our in-depth Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra reviews for a strong indication of the S25 FE's selfie prowess. In this particular department, Samsung's 2025 affordable powerhouse should (more or less) keep up with the performance of the OnePlus 13R's 16MP and Google Pixel 9a's 13MP front-facing cameras, which unfortunately may not be true from a few other standpoints.
No main camera change and no processor clarity yet
You know how 2023's Galaxy S23 FE replaced the S21 FE's unremarkable 12MP primary rear-facing camera with a much better 50MP sensor that the S24 FE then retained in 2024?
Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S25 FE is also expected to come with a 50-megapixel main camera on its back, thus matching both the S25 and S25 Plus. That's obviously a perfectly acceptable figure for a future contender for the best budget 5G phone title, but there's too much mystery surrounding all the other specs to assess this bad boy's value equation as a whole.
The S24 FE's triple rear-facing camera system could go completely unchanged on the S25 FE. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
No one knows if the other two S24 FE rear-facing cameras will be upgraded in any way for the S25 FE (probably not), no one has any concrete inside information on things like screen size, battery capacity, or charging speeds, while the processor remains quite possibly the biggest and most important question mark.
The folks over at GalaxyClub in the Netherlands, whose sources are often unmatched as far as unreleased Samsung products are concerned, can "neither confirm nor deny" that the Galaxy S25 FE will pack the same underwhelming Exynos 2400e SoC as the S24 FE.
This was rumored a little while ago, but with the next addition to Samsung's Fan Edition roster likely to only go official in "late September or early October", the confusion could linger on for a good couple of months or so. Just look at the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and its own ongoing processor debate ahead of a possible July launch.
