Amazon is now selling the supreme Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra at a $350 discount for all shoppers
Amazon's post-Prime Day Galaxy S25 Ultra deal is almost as good as the e-commerce giant's actual Prime Day offer on the same state-of-the-art phone, just with no special requirements.
You know that gigantic $365 Amazon Prime members were allowed to shave off the list prices of Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra in both 256 and 512GB storage variants last week? Well, you can now save... slightly less than that without meeting any special requirements whatsoever.
Yes, Amazon is currently selling probably the best Android phone in the world for 350 bucks less than usual with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room in a single Titanium Whitesilver paint job. And because this is not a Prime Day deal restricted to just a small group of the e-commerce giant's customers, there's clearly a good chance the S25 Ultra will go back up to its regular starting price of $1,299.99 (or at least closer to that mark) very soon.
Naturally, $350 is the second-biggest discount offered by a major US retailer on this particular 6.9-inch powerhouse since its commercial debut almost six months ago, and I certainly wouldn't be surprised if Amazon doesn't match (let alone beat) this promotion until Black Friday in November.
After all, you're looking at a nearly flawless product here, as highlighted by our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra review. The Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology is a beaut, the titanium build makes the handset an absolute tank, the 200 + 10 + 50 + 50MP quad rear-facing camera system is about as competent and as versatile as it sounds, and the 5,000mAh battery is more than capable of keeping the ultra-high-end phone powered all day (and, if you're frugal, all night) long.
At $350 off its normal price, the S25 Ultra (which, by the way, comes with a built-in S Pen as well) is a lot more affordable than Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max while incredibly also undercutting something like Google's compact Pixel 9 Pro flagship, at least for the time being.
While all the early signs are of course pointing at the Galaxy S26 Ultra bringing a bunch of key upgrades to the table in 2026, that's still about six months away... and about 12 months away from rivaling the S25 Ultra in terms of (relative) affordability. Not to mention the possible absence of the aforementioned built-in S Pen. In short, Amazon is making you an offer you simply cannot refuse right now if you happen to be in the market for a super-premium Android smartphone this summer.
