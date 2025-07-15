At a record $40 off, Apple's AirPods 4 remain a summer bargain hunter's dream after Prime Day

AirPods 4





AirPods 4 Just like last week, you don't actually need a Prime membership to keep yourspending to a minimum, but unfortunately, the slightly costlier noise-cancelling version is no longer marked down by a record $60, instead going for only 30 bucks under its $179 list price and thus not looking like a great bargain anymore.

Apple AirPods 4 $39 off (30%) True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life Buy at Amazon





The entry-level model sans active noise cancellation, meanwhile, is pretty much impossible to turn down at $40 off its regular price, so if you're on a tight budget this summer, you may want to hurry and pull the trigger here before it's too late. The all-time high discount, mind you, was reduced to $30 after Prime Day ended, most likely going back up to 40 bucks only temporarily.





The overall sound quality is also solid (at the very least) thanks to premium technologies like Personalized Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking, and the battery life (both with and without the bundled charging case factored in) matches the numbers advertised by Apple for the more expensive AirPods 4 variant.





In short, you're looking at a value proposition like (almost) no other, but it might be wise to not waste any time and pull the trigger ASAP.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer