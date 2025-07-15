Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
At a record $40 off, Apple's AirPods 4 remain a summer bargain hunter's dream after Prime Day

Released less than a year ago, the AirPods 4 are incredibly hard to turn down for cash-strapped Apple fans at their latest (and greatest) discount, even without active noise cancellation.

Apple AirPods 4
If you're addicted to saving money and buying Apple stuff, Amazon's new... old AirPods 4 deal might be perfect for you. Released less than a year ago at a starting price of $129, these H2-powered bad boys scored a higher-than-ever discount of $40 during last week's extended Prime Day 2025 festivities, and surprisingly or not, that same offer is live today as well.

Just like last week, you don't actually need a Prime membership to keep your AirPods 4 spending to a minimum, but unfortunately, the slightly costlier noise-cancelling version is no longer marked down by a record $60, instead going for only 30 bucks under its $179 list price and thus not looking like a great bargain anymore.

Apple AirPods 4

$39 off (30%)
True Wireless Earbuds with USB-C Charging Case, Personalized Spatial Audio with Dynamic Head Tracking, Apple H2 Chip, Voice Isolation, Adaptive EQ, Bluetooth 5.3, Automatic Switching, IP54 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 30 Hours of Total Battery Life
Buy at Amazon

The entry-level model sans active noise cancellation, meanwhile, is pretty much impossible to turn down at $40 off its regular price, so if you're on a tight budget this summer, you may want to hurry and pull the trigger here before it's too late. The all-time high discount, mind you, was reduced to $30 after Prime Day ended, most likely going back up to 40 bucks only temporarily.

Now, I'm obviously not going to try to convince you that these are the absolute best wireless earbuds money can buy in 2025. But for their price, they're undeniably great, packing the same aforementioned Apple H2 chip as both the noise-cancelling AirPods 4 and the ultra-high-end AirPods Pro 2 and thus promising flawless connectivity with your new or old iPhone.

The overall sound quality is also solid (at the very least) thanks to premium technologies like Personalized Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking, and the battery life (both with and without the bundled charging case factored in) matches the numbers advertised by Apple for the more expensive AirPods 4 variant.

In short, you're looking at a value proposition like (almost) no other, but it might be wise to not waste any time and pull the trigger ASAP. 

Loading ...
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless