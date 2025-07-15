Best Buy has Microsoft's affordable new 12-inch Surface Pro on sale at even lower prices





Despite its very young age and decidedly compelling normal price, this new iPad Pro rival with a 12-inch "PixelSense" display in tow and an octa-core Snapdragon X Plus processor under the hood is now marked down at Best Buy in two different configurations.

Microsoft Surface Pro (2025) $699 99 $799 99 $100 off (13%) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 12-Inch Touchscreen with 2196 x 1464 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, All-Day Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports, Platinum Color Buy at BestBuy Microsoft Surface Pro (2025) $799 99 $899 99 $100 off (11%) Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 16GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus Processor, 12-Inch Touchscreen with 2196 x 1464 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11, Windows Hello Face Authentication Camera, 10MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, All-Day Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports, Two Color Options Buy at BestBuy





While the entry-level 256GB storage variant can be had for $699.99 instead of its $799.99 list price, bumping up that local digital hoarding room to 512 gigs will set you back, you guessed it, $799.99 after a cool discount of $100.





Of course, one could argue that the 12-inch Surface Pro (2025) is primarily designed to compete against Apple's 2025 iPad Airs rather than the absolute best tablets money can buy right now. And Microsoft withstands that comparison pretty robustly too when you consider the 16 gigs of RAM paired with both 256 and 512GB internal storage space, as well as other respectable specs (at the very least) like a hefty battery capable of keeping the lights on for up to 16 hours (of local video playback) between charges, two USB Type-C ports, powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a razor-thin 7.8mm profile (especially by Surface Pro standards).





At the end of the day, your buying decision will depend in large part on your opinion of Windows as a mobile computing platform, but if you're a fan, you should definitely pull the trigger here before Best Buy inevitably bumps the latest Surface Pro back up to its regular prices.

