Best Buy has Microsoft's affordable new 12-inch Surface Pro on sale at even lower prices
Released just a couple of months ago at a pretty competitive starting price of $800, the 12-inch Microsoft Surface Pro is now on sale for as little as $700.
You know what device hasn't made any headlines during Amazon's otherwise all-encompassing Prime Day 2025 sales event last week? Microsoft's latest versatile Surface Pro tablet, which was formally unveiled just a couple of months ago as a lighter, more compact, and cheaper "cousin" of the 2024-released 11th Gen powerhouse with a 13-inch screen rather than a true and upgraded sequel of that thing.
Despite its very young age and decidedly compelling normal price, this new iPad Pro rival with a 12-inch "PixelSense" display in tow and an octa-core Snapdragon X Plus processor under the hood is now marked down at Best Buy in two different configurations.
While the entry-level 256GB storage variant can be had for $699.99 instead of its $799.99 list price, bumping up that local digital hoarding room to 512 gigs will set you back, you guessed it, $799.99 after a cool discount of $100.
Now, I realize that markdown may not sound mind-blowing (because it's not), especially compared to some of the price cuts received by multiple Surface Pro (2024) models over the last six months or so. But at $699.99, this bad boy is currently (a lot) cheaper than Samsung's 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, not to mention both the 11 and 13-inch iPad Pros with M4 power released by Apple last year.
Of course, one could argue that the 12-inch Surface Pro (2025) is primarily designed to compete against Apple's 2025 iPad Airs rather than the absolute best tablets money can buy right now. And Microsoft withstands that comparison pretty robustly too when you consider the 16 gigs of RAM paired with both 256 and 512GB internal storage space, as well as other respectable specs (at the very least) like a hefty battery capable of keeping the lights on for up to 16 hours (of local video playback) between charges, two USB Type-C ports, powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a razor-thin 7.8mm profile (especially by Surface Pro standards).
At the end of the day, your buying decision will depend in large part on your opinion of Windows as a mobile computing platform, but if you're a fan, you should definitely pull the trigger here before Best Buy inevitably bumps the latest Surface Pro back up to its regular prices.
