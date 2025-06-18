Google said to improve the two biometric sensors on the Pixel 10 series





Google continued putting optical fingerprint sensors on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 8 lines, although they were much improved compared to the components found on theseries. Finally, last year Google made the change that everyone was hoping for and used an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 9 line. These are faster and more reliable although they are also more expensive. Now, with the Pixel 10 series coming soon, Google is reportedly looking to improve the Pixel's fingerprint sensor once again.





Pixel 9 line. One improvement mentioned in the report says that the new ultrasonic sensor will be faster dropping the time between the user placing his finger on the display, and the phone unlocking. Saving valuable seconds like this is sure to be important to Pixel 10 users. A fresh report says that the Pixel 10's ultrasonic fingerprint sensor will be improved compared to the one on theline. One improvement mentioned in the report says that the new ultrasonic sensor will be faster dropping the time between the user placing his finger on the display, and the phone unlocking. Saving valuable seconds like this is sure to be important tousers.

Let's go over the differences between the two different fingerprint sensors. The optical sensor uses light to read the unique patterns in a fingerprint. With the ultrasonic sensor, ultrasonic soundwaves are used to determine whether two fingerprints match. Additionally, the Pixel 10 's biometric face recognition system known as Face Unlock, will remain the same and continue to be as secure as it has been since its debut on the Pixel 8 .





The Face Unlock system used since the Pixel 8 is secure enough to be used to unlock your Pixel, access your banking apps, and more. The platform doesn't use 3D mapping like Face ID and the Pixel 4 but does work with algorithms to accurately determine whether a face is real image or a photograph of a fingerprint. Both the Pixel 9 and 10 feature a Dual Pixel Autofocus front-facing camera that can help collect enough data to make sure that the aforementioned algorithms are working correctly.





Additionally, Face Unlock does not use the infrared sensors that Face ID has that allow it to work in the dark. Instead, it uses the regular front-facing camera sensors which means that it doesn't work in the dark.





Pixel 10 , Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Fold are expected to be introduced August 20th and released on August 28th.

