Google’s new ad trolls iOS 26 and slips in a Pixel 10 reveal
The cheeky series continues — this time with Google using Apple’s own iPhone to build hype for the Pixel 10.
In a classic example of Google’s offbeat humor, the company’s latest Best Phones Forever video has done more than just poke fun at Apple — it’s also become the first official teaser for the upcoming Pixel 10.
The animated short features the usual banter between Pixel and iPhone, this time focusing on Apple’s recently unveiled iOS 26 features. The iPhone brags about new tools like Live Translation for messages, Hold Assist, and Call Screening — features Apple fans were excited to see announced at WWDC.
Right at the end of the ad, the iPhone asks the Pixel what it’s working on next—specifically, for the Pixel 10. The video ends with an image of the Pixel 9 Pro while the Pixel remains silent. The Pixel 10 receives its first official mention through this marketing campaign.
The end of the advertisement shows a sarcastic smile along with a "you'll see soon" tone, which indicates that Google's marketing efforts for Pixel 10 are starting up.
Beyond the animated ad, we’ve already seen other signs that Google is gearing up for its next big phone reveal. Just last week, a Pixel 10 Pro — or possibly the Pixel 10 Pro XL — was spotted during what looked like a commercial shoot on a beach in Canada. The phone’s tagline: “Ask more of your phone.”
Google postponed its Pixel Superfans event from June 27 until September as a likely move to align with Pixel 10 launch expectations. The evidence indicates the Pixel 10 series will become available in early fall when Android 16 enters public distribution.
Whether or not the new Pixels will deliver another leap in AI-powered features remains to be seen—but if Google has its way, it’ll be Apple’s turn to play catch-up all over again.
Apple hypes iOS 26… but Google came with the receipts
Google’s latest Pixel ad pokes fun at iPhone for hyping iOS 26 features Pixel users have had for years.
The animated short features the usual banter between Pixel and iPhone, this time focusing on Apple’s recently unveiled iOS 26 features. The iPhone brags about new tools like Live Translation for messages, Hold Assist, and Call Screening — features Apple fans were excited to see announced at WWDC.
The Pixel device shows iPhone that its announced features already existed on Pixel phones throughout previous years. The presentation maintains a lighthearted and humorous tone but delivers a direct message showing that Google believes Apple continues to trail behind in AI-powered mobile phone capabilities.
Pixel 10 tease comes with a wink
Right at the end of the ad, the iPhone asks the Pixel what it’s working on next—specifically, for the Pixel 10. The video ends with an image of the Pixel 9 Pro while the Pixel remains silent. The Pixel 10 receives its first official mention through this marketing campaign.
The end of the advertisement shows a sarcastic smile along with a "you'll see soon" tone, which indicates that Google's marketing efforts for Pixel 10 are starting up.
More hints point to an imminent launch
"A render visualizing the expected Pixel 10 Pro design. | Image credit — OnLeaks and Android Headlines
Beyond the animated ad, we’ve already seen other signs that Google is gearing up for its next big phone reveal. Just last week, a Pixel 10 Pro — or possibly the Pixel 10 Pro XL — was spotted during what looked like a commercial shoot on a beach in Canada. The phone’s tagline: “Ask more of your phone.”
Google postponed its Pixel Superfans event from June 27 until September as a likely move to align with Pixel 10 launch expectations. The evidence indicates the Pixel 10 series will become available in early fall when Android 16 enters public distribution.
Whether or not the new Pixels will deliver another leap in AI-powered features remains to be seen—but if Google has its way, it’ll be Apple’s turn to play catch-up all over again.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: