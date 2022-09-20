Yet another Pixel Watch leak claims to reveal US pricing and detailed color combos





The search giant's first-ever in-house smartwatch, for instance, was rumored nearly a month ago to be released at a $399 recommended price stateside in a cellular-enabled variant, which suggested GPS-only models could start at around 350 or even 320 bucks.





But then European pricing was tipped just yesterday at between €250 and €350 with no 4G LTE support in tow, sparking hope of a starting US tag under $300. Unfortunately, that probably won't be the case in the end.

How much will an entry-level Pixel Watch cost?





If we are to trust 9to5Google's Max Weinbach , $349.99... or exactly the starting price deduced from the same publication's previous (cellular-focused) leak. Of course, nothing is etched in stone until Google makes it official in a couple of weeks, but Weinbach has internal retailer listing pictures to corroborate his latest prophecy, so we're obviously looking at more than just an educated guess here.









The 9to5Google contributor and occasional Twitter leaker (who has a pretty solid personal track record in this business) goes on to explicitly debunk yesterday's European pricing speculation, which most likely means that the highly anticipated Pixel Watch will end up costing north of €300 on the old continent.













The Pixel Watch, mind you, is also expected to come in one size, reportedly measuring a little more than the 40mm case of the small Galaxy Watch 5 model, which probably means that the most expensive version will set you back four Benjamins with built-in 4G LTE speeds. Unless, of course, there's also a premium model of some sort in the pipeline manufactured from titanium or another extra-robust material, which seems unlikely at this point.

These are (probably) all of the upcoming Pixel Watch color options





Black/Obsidian, Silver/Chalk, Gold/Hazel - Wi-Fi-only variant

Black/Obsidian, Silver/Charcoal, Gold/Hazel - with LTE



While some of these colorways were also mentioned in yesterday's Europe-centric report, that swanky-sounding gold/hazel combination is new, pairing a potentially eye-catching case with an equally stylish band.









To be perfectly clear, the Pixel Watch is today tipped to come in black, silver, and gold case options, with "obsidian" (aka black), "chalk" (aka white or "off-white"), "charcoal" (aka dark gray), and "hazel" (aka light green) straps to choose from depending on your chromatic preferences and connectivity needs... but also a host of other bands likely to be offered as first-party Google alternatives for buyers willing to wait a little longer and possibly pay some sort of a premium.



