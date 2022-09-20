Yet another Pixel Watch leak claims to reveal US pricing and detailed color combos
Despite Google's unconventional willingness to make certain Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch details public well in advance of a formal October 6 announcement event, mystery and/or confusion continues to hover over a number of important puzzle pieces.
The search giant's first-ever in-house smartwatch, for instance, was rumored nearly a month ago to be released at a $399 recommended price stateside in a cellular-enabled variant, which suggested GPS-only models could start at around 350 or even 320 bucks.
But then European pricing was tipped just yesterday at between €250 and €350 with no 4G LTE support in tow, sparking hope of a starting US tag under $300. Unfortunately, that probably won't be the case in the end.
How much will an entry-level Pixel Watch cost?
If we are to trust 9to5Google's Max Weinbach, $349.99... or exactly the starting price deduced from the same publication's previous (cellular-focused) leak. Of course, nothing is etched in stone until Google makes it official in a couple of weeks, but Weinbach has internal retailer listing pictures to corroborate his latest prophecy, so we're obviously looking at more than just an educated guess here.
The 9to5Google contributor and occasional Twitter leaker (who has a pretty solid personal track record in this business) goes on to explicitly debunk yesterday's European pricing speculation, which most likely means that the highly anticipated Pixel Watch will end up costing north of €300 on the old continent.
At 350 bucks and up in the US, this Wear OS-powered bad boy would indeed be positioned between its $280 Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 software platform cousin and the hot new Apple Watch Series 8, which starts at $399.
The premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is a little steeper, fetching $450 in a single 45mm case size (with no standalone cellular connectivity), while the rugged Apple Watch Ultra is, well, an entirely different animal.
The Pixel Watch, mind you, is also expected to come in one size, reportedly measuring a little more than the 40mm case of the small Galaxy Watch 5 model, which probably means that the most expensive version will set you back four Benjamins with built-in 4G LTE speeds. Unless, of course, there's also a premium model of some sort in the pipeline manufactured from titanium or another extra-robust material, which seems unlikely at this point.
These are (probably) all of the upcoming Pixel Watch color options
- Black/Obsidian, Silver/Chalk, Gold/Hazel - Wi-Fi-only variant
- Black/Obsidian, Silver/Charcoal, Gold/Hazel - with LTE
While some of these colorways were also mentioned in yesterday's Europe-centric report, that swanky-sounding gold/hazel combination is new, pairing a potentially eye-catching case with an equally stylish band.
To be perfectly clear, the Pixel Watch is today tipped to come in black, silver, and gold case options, with "obsidian" (aka black), "chalk" (aka white or "off-white"), "charcoal" (aka dark gray), and "hazel" (aka light green) straps to choose from depending on your chromatic preferences and connectivity needs... but also a host of other bands likely to be offered as first-party Google alternatives for buyers willing to wait a little longer and possibly pay some sort of a premium.
Speaking of waiting, the oft-delayed Pixel Watch is rumored to start shipping later than the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro handsets. Specifically, on or around November 4, although if US retailers are already loading up its prices and paint jobs into their systems, an earlier release might also be in the cards. Let's just hope Big G will take this release seriously and manage to manufacture enough units to handle global demand. After all, some people have been waiting for this thing for several years now.
