Behold Apple's surprise new Apple Watch Ultra model, with a different design and extra battery





Premium build, premium price, big battery, "the most rugged and capable Apple Watch yet"









The new Apple Watch Ultra is boasting a premium, rugged titanium build, as opposed to the more traditional stainless steel. And, unsurprisingly – this smartwatch comes at a $799 price tag to match with the whole "Ultra" / "premium" vibe.





Perhaps this smartwatch's most notable feature for the average user is its huge battery, which should bode well for previous Apple Watch users, looking to upgrade to something that lasts longer than a single day.





The Apple Watch Ultra is "for exploration, adventure and endurance"









Why the "Ultra" name in Apple Watch Ultra? Well, besides the bigger battery, this smartwatch is particularly targeted at people who are heavy into workouts, and even athletes. As its design and price suggest, if you're looking for a casual smartwatch for basic health tracking or as a fashion accessory, you'd definitely want to go with the "normal" Apple Watch Series 8 instead.





Apple Watch Ultra's most notable features in a nutshell:

Bigger and brighter display

Bigger battery

An additional, customizable Action button

A second speaker

Saphire and titanium build

L1 + L5 GPS system

Built-in 86 decibel siren

Twice the water resistance of a normal Apple Watch

Up to 36 hours of battery life (60 "with upcoming optimization settings")





The additional Action button is indeed customizable, and meant to make the Apple Watch easier to navigate if you're diving underwater or wearing gloves (yes, this is serious business). The Watch Ultra is of course more durable than a standard Apple Watch, boasting a WR100 water resistance rating, and is EN13319 certified, which is something professional divers in particular will appreciate. It's a certification standard for dive computers. The Apple Watch Ultra is also designed to withstand extreme desert heat or extreme cold temperatures too.









Some other notable exploration features Apple showcased for this smartwatch is the ability to set waypoints as you travel through, say, a mountain, and it can help you backtrack if you find yourself in need to do just that. Related to this, the new L1 + L5 GPS system that only this Apple Watch gets should help deliver the most accurate GPS on an Apple smartwatch to date.





But if you happen to get lost or hurt, which hopefully you won't, the Apple Watch Ultra also comes with a built-in 86 decibel siren, which will hopefully be enough to alert anyone reasonably nearby for help.





All those impressive durability and hardcore exploration-related features aside, Apple Watch Ultra users will also be getting access to a new app Apple has developed in partnership with Huish Outdoors called Oceanic Plus. As the name suggests, it's going to be helping scuba divers in particular.





Other new features not exclusive to the Apple Watch Ultra





Noteworthy features the Apple Watch Series 8 and the Appel Watch ultra are bringing to the table include a temperature sensor. According to Apple, that one will be helpful in detecting both ovulation and hormonal changes. It'll also be useful for nighttime temperature tracking, which can particularly help detect certain conditions.





Crash detection is another new features coming to the new Apple Watches. Apple says it'll be able to detect if the user is in an unfortunate car accident, automatically call the emergency services, give them the user's location, and alert their emergency contacts.





When is the Apple Watch Ultra release date?





Preorders for the Apple Watch Ultra are open today, September 7, and shipping begins next week on September 16. All Apple Watch Ultra models are $799.



This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates in the following minutes…