Massive Pixel Watch leak reveals new details, promo images, and a freebie

More Pixel Watch details and images have been revealed, courtesy of a premature Amazon listing that has since been taken down.













Since Google hasn't been shy of showing off its first smartwatch and it has also been the subject of many leaks , we know about the broader design but today's leak has revealed all the band options as well as some other tidbits such as Fitbit integrations.





As official images have shown, the Pixel Watch has a circular dial and a domed design. The display appears to curve over the edges. It's made of recycled stainless steel and features a rotating crown.

Pixel Watch bands and watch faces





Today's leak is perhaps the most significant one. First of all, it has been revealed that there will be four different band designs: black, grey, off-white, and light green silicone bands; woven fabric style bands in orange, green, and black hues; and two different leather band options, including one style in the colors black and green, and one in black, grey, and orange colorways.





The gallery also includes never before seen watch faces including one that shows the time in words only and another that features landscape graphics.









Other than that, we get to see some of the features that will be inspired by subsidiary Fitbit such as ECG support. The images also show an emergency call interface and Fast Pair for setting up the wearable.









The Pixel Watch Amazon listing has also confirmed some earlier rumors such as water resistance up to 50 meters, scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass, sleep monitoring, and quick pairing with the Pixel Buds. The watch will apparently also have an emergency mode that will alert selected contacts. It also looks like Pixel Watch buyers will be able to enjoy the Fitbit Premium service for free for six months.









Google first previewed the Pixel Watch during the May I/O conference. What makes the wearable exciting is that it will be the first watch from a company that has been developing software for watches for years. This could make it a formidable competitor to the current best smartwatches





According to leaks, the watch will start at $349, which would make it more expensive than the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 but more affordable than the Apple Watch Series 8.





The Pixel Watch will reportedly have one processor and one coprocessor under the hood which will be mated with 1.5GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It will apparently have day-long battery life.



