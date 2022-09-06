BREAKING: Google announces October 6th event to unveil Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch

One day before Apple introduces the iPhone 14 series, the Apple Watch Series 8 (and two other timepieces), and the AirPods Pro 2, Google has revealed the date of its own upcoming event. A tweet from the "Made By Google" Twitter account reveals that the Pixel 7 line and the Google Pixel Watch will be introduced for a second time on Thursday, October 6th, and 10 am EDT (7 am PDT).









The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and the Pixel Watch were actually first introduced during Google I/O back in May . It is expected that the phones will be powered by the second-generation version of Google's own Tensor chip while many of the specs are expected to remain the same. The rear camera bar has changed a bit aesthetically, but potential buyers are hoping that Google made some internal changes to prevent a repeat of the issues that marred the release of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Users have had issues with the modem, often losing connectivity. And while updates would improve the under-display fingerprint scanner, hopefully, this will not be an issue for the new Pixel 7 line out of the box.





The long-awaited Pixel Watch will feature a round screen and is rumored to be equipped with a 300mAh battery that will charge with a magnetic "puck." As a comparison, the Apple Watch Series 7 uses a 309mAh battery. The device could be offered with three color options (black, gray, and gold), and will reportedly be powered by the older Samsung Exynos 9110 chip which was first released in 2018. The latest version of Wear OS is expected to be pre-installed along with support for Google Assistant (natch!). Users will also be able to use Google Maps without their phones nearby.





Google is expected to continue fleshing out the Pixel ecosystem by introducing the Pixel Tablet next year. Meanwhile, exactly one month from today, we will have all the answers for those questions about the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch that you are dying to know.







