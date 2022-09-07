 Apple Watch 8 with body temperature sensor is here, will the price give you fever? - PhoneArena
Apple Watch 8 with body temperature sensor is here, will the price give you fever?

Apple Wearables
1
Apple Watch 8 is here and it wants to take your temperature
During Apple’s Far Out event today, the company introduced the new generation of its class-leading wearable – the Apple Watch Series 8.

Coming in the familiar 45mm and 41mm case sizes, the Apple Watch Series 8 retains the same exact external design of the Series 7. There were previously some rumors calling for the first major redesign of the smartwatch, but that’s obviously not going to take place this year. Well, that's if you don't count the brand new Watch Ultra!

The Watch Series 8 has the same elegant, polished and rounded squircle shape that we know and love. That said, there are some changes to the Watch Series 8 color options this year:

  • Aluminum model: Starlight, Midnight, Product RED, and Silver
  • Stainless steel model: Silver, Graphite, and Gold

It does come with a host of improvements under the hood, though, but before we get to those, you probably want to know the essentials: when it’ll be available and how much it’s going to cost!

Apple Watch Series 8 release date and price


The Apple Watch Series 8 release date is set for September 16. You’ll be able to pre-order one starting today, September 7. Doing so might be a smart move if you’ve been waiting for this product, because initial supplies don’t tend to last very long in the beginning.

Thankfully, the Watch Series 8 price starts at $399, which is the usual entry point for the Apple Watch GPS. The GPS + Cellular model begins at $499. There price tags are attached to the smaller, 41mm model, of course.

What’s new in Apple Watch Series 8?


That’s a great question!

Although it can’t quite measure your blood pressure yet, the Watch Series 8 is adding a new body temperature sensor, which will be able to accurately detect ovulation periods. The temperature sensor will also enhance the detection of the various sleep stages, but it's not clear yet if it'll be used for the generic purpose of taking your temperature. Apple hasn't talked about this yet, but rumors said this capability will be coming at a later date.

WatchOS 9’s new features


As the Watch Series 8 will arrive with the latest watchOS 9, it’ll come straight with some next-gen smartwatch functionality.

One of the notable new health-related features is AFib monitoring, which should serve for detection and timely indication of irregular heart activity.

The changes in the way of watchfaces are found in Astronomy, Lunar Calendar, Playtime and Metropolitan.

While watchface design arguably isn’t the Apple Watch’s strongest suit, watchOS 9 doubles down on workout functionality, as it brings massive improvements to the area of sports tracking.

In addition to the ability to set up custom workouts, watchOS 9 takes a big step towards endurance sports tracking with its new Multisport feature, designed to automatically detect the current discipline (such as running, biking or swimming) during a multisport circuit.

As mentioned, initial Apple Watch supply isn’t super solid, so if you’re eying any of the new Watch Series 8 models, you should consider pre-ordering the health-obsessed smartwatch starting today, September 7. Afterwards, the actual watches will hit store shelves on September 16.

