The Google Pixel Watch just got official – check it out!









Although it doesn't feature a rotating bezel, on the side of the Pixel Watch we get a tactile rotating crown.



As for the color options, while Google hasn't revealed those yet, industry insiders have previously suggested that the Google Pixel Watch's recycled stainless steel body will come in three colors: While the square form-factor is technically more practical for a smartwatch, fitting more text and other information on-screen, in our recent poll regarding which smartwatch design our readers prefer, "round" won by far. So it's safe to assume Google did the right thing in terms of aesthetics with its first ever in-house smartwatch.



Black

Gray

Gold

Of course, the smartwatch's interchangeable wristband is what really matters when it comes to customization, and we can expect plenty of options – from the simple silicone band showcased today, to the third party ones that are inevitably going be released after the watch itself comes out. More details on when that'll be below.









Wear OS improvements, Fitbit and smart home integration





Powering this minimalist-looking Google smartwatch is the company's own Wear OS 3 operating system, which should be a familiar one to Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 users. But Google did note that Wear OS has been upgraded to bring even more with this upcoming smartwatch:

















Key Google Pixel Watch features that were officially confirmed, summarized: The Pixel Watch will also bring Google Home support, for controlling your smart home devices like lights and thermostats. In addition, Google announced a "deep integration" with Fitbit, meaning the Pixel Watch will be packing all of the health and fitness experiences users would expect on a modern flagship smartwatch.





Voice enabled / Google Assistant support

Google Maps (phone-free), Google Wallet

Google Home support

Fitbit integration / health and fitness features

Continuous heart rate and sleep tracking

Seamlessly attaching custom bands





Pixel Watch official release date

When is the Google Pixel Watch going to be released? Well, Google has confirmed that it's coming this Fall, along with the Google Pixel 7 . Stay tuned for updates!



What do you think about the Google Pixel Watch?