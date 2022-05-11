The Google Pixel Watch just got official – check it out!
At the Google I/O 2022 developer conference today, the search engine giant finally unveiled its long-awaited Pixel Watch to the world.
After much speculation and the occasional leaked image, here's what the Google Pixel Watch really looks like, as showcased during the I/O event.
As we expected from leaked images prior to today's official announcement of the Pixel Watch, its design is quite a refreshing change from the main competition – the Apple Watch Series 7. Mainly due to the fact that the Pixel Watch, despite being a smartwatch, has the more traditional circular form factor, akin to a normal wristwatch.
Although it doesn't feature a rotating bezel, on the side of the Pixel Watch we get a tactile rotating crown.
Of course, the smartwatch's interchangeable wristband is what really matters when it comes to customization, and we can expect plenty of options – from the simple silicone band showcased today, to the third party ones that are inevitably going be released after the watch itself comes out. More details on when that'll be below.
Pixel Watch design details
While the square form-factor is technically more practical for a smartwatch, fitting more text and other information on-screen, in our recent poll regarding which smartwatch design our readers prefer, "round" won by far. So it's safe to assume Google did the right thing in terms of aesthetics with its first ever in-house smartwatch.
As for the color options, while Google hasn't revealed those yet, industry insiders have previously suggested that the Google Pixel Watch's recycled stainless steel body will come in three colors:
- Black
- Gray
- Gold
Wear OS improvements, Fitbit and smart home integration
Powering this minimalist-looking Google smartwatch is the company's own Wear OS 3 operating system, which should be a familiar one to Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 users. But Google did note that Wear OS has been upgraded to bring even more with this upcoming smartwatch:
Pixel Watch delivers an outstanding Wear OS experience on your wrist. It features an improved Wear OS UI, with more fluid navigations and smart notifications. It's all designed to be tap-able, voice-enabled, and glance-able, so you can be more present at home, at work or on the go. You can ask the Assistant for help getting things done, and for those little bits of information you need throughout the day. And with Google Maps you can get directions on the go, even without your phone. With the new Google Wallet you can leave your physical wallet at home too.
The Pixel Watch will also bring Google Home support, for controlling your smart home devices like lights and thermostats. In addition, Google announced a "deep integration" with Fitbit, meaning the Pixel Watch will be packing all of the health and fitness experiences users would expect on a modern flagship smartwatch.
Key Google Pixel Watch features that were officially confirmed, summarized:
Google Maps, notifications and other software features and UI elements on the Pixel Watch
- Voice enabled / Google Assistant support
- Google Maps (phone-free), Google Wallet
- Google Home support
- Fitbit integration / health and fitness features
- Continuous heart rate and sleep tracking
- Seamlessly attaching custom bands
Pixel Watch official release date
When is the Google Pixel Watch going to be released? Well, Google has confirmed that it's coming this Fall, along with the Google Pixel 7. Stay tuned for updates!
