Pixel Watch price will slot between two of its biggest rivals, report says

Google's first smartwatch which it previewed at the May IO conference is set to be released later this year. Since the Pixel Watch is the company's debut wearable - if you leave out the products Fitbit has released since being acquired by the Mountain View giant - no one is expecting it to be a groundbreaking product, but one thing most consumers are probably hoping for is an appropriate price and though we have seen a handful of price leaks , they were more of estimates, but today, a report has revealed the exact figure.





There is a lot of hype surrounding the Pixel Watch, largely because it's coming from Wear OS creator Google, though Samsung also contributed greatly to the development of the revamped platform, and is now reaping the benefits . It's now Google's time to enjoy the fruit of its labor, provided it at least nails the basics.





Per leaks, the Pixel Watch has a nearly 1.18 inches screen and is pretty thick and it apparently has a very premium feel to it. It also has a crown for navigation at the 3 o’clock position and there is also a button above it.





Although the watch will apparently be powered by an old Samsung processor, the performance likely won't disappoint as there will also be a co-processor under the hood and the watch will have more than 1.5GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, which is more than what is offered by the best Watch OS watches.





The Pixel Watch is rumored to have a 300mAh battery which will last about a day and is expected to have sensors for heart rate, blood oxygen, and electrocardiogram or ECG. Other rumored specs include NFC, GPS, and 50 meters of water resistance.





An April leak had said that it would have a price of between $300 and $400 and Google said in May that its first watch will be a premium-priced product.





9to5Google today reports that the cellular version will retail for $399 in the US. The Bluetooth model will obviously be a little more affordable.









This means that the Pixel Watch will be more expensive than the Galaxy Watch 5, but cheaper than the Watch Series 7, though its worth mentioning that Google's watch has stainless steel sides, whereas the Watch 5 has an aluminum frame, and the stainless steel Watch Series 7 variant goes for $699.





That's why, the comparison is not straightforward, but in either case, the Pixel Watch is not competitively priced, and this may hamper its chances of becoming the best watch of 2022





The Pixel Watch will likely go on sale at the same time as the Pixel 7 duo which will apparently be released on October 13





The Pixel Watch is also expected to have a Fitbit integration and Google is also likely to release a Google Pixel Watch companion app. It may also support Google Fi and let you use LTE data without a phone number. Unlike other non-Samsung Wear OS watches, it will apparently let you create cloud backups.