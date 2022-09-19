Google's final Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch release dates may have just been revealed





When will you be able to buy the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro?





That, our friends, is one of the most important questions Google has left unanswered even after all of the recent teasers and unconventional publicity stunts, but if we are to trust the unofficial information gathered by a German blog translated here ) from "Google partners", this is the most likely timeline right now:





October 6 - pre-order start at Google and major retail "partners"

October 18 - delivery date for early adopters



While this "Caschy" character is not exactly a well-established tech leaker with a long and rock-solid track record, Roland Quandt appears to vouch for both his general credibility and (especially) the reliability of this particular new rumor.













Since that was a little vague, Quandt is now ready to essentially corroborate the exact October 18 release date, although as "Caschy" warns, nothing is set in stone yet and delays or "short-term changes" could enter the equation to disrupt Big G's currently planned schedule until the eleventh hour.





October 18, mind you, would mark an earlier (not to mention presumably wider) commercial debut than last year's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, which were however able to reach their first owners just nine days after an October 19 announcement compared to the 12 days Google is expected to take between a launch and a release this fall.





Then again, Jon Prosser predicted an October 6 pre-order start and October 13 availability kick-off way before Google made the October 6 event official, and at least for the time being, it's probably smart to keep that possibility in the back pocket as well.

When will the Pixel Watch be released?





For a multitude of reasons, that's an even harder question to answer, with very few guesses ventured so far by our most trusted tipsters on Twitter and across the world wide web.





While a few vague and somewhat bleak forecasts circled the latter stages of November, Wear OS enthusiasts may not be kept waiting that long for their highly anticipated premium Apple Watch alternative after all.









November 4 is today tipped as the possible delivery date of Google's first Pixel Watch units, which is indeed later than what's expected of the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro but not by as much as some of you may have feared.





It's currently unclear if pre-orders for this circular stunner are set to kick off on the same October 6 date as the Pixel 7 smartphone duo, although that feels like a pretty safe bet.



