Leaked Google Pixel Watch sizes up against the Apple Watch and a Samsung Galaxy Watch
After the Google Pixel Watch did the "iPhone 4 left in a bar" song and dance yesterday, now Redditor tagtech414, who claims to be the original source of the leaked Pixel Watch, has managed to set it on a table and a wrist to size it up against the direct competition.
The Google Pixel Watch is widely expected to be unveiled at the I/O conference in May, somewhat explaining why it has begun appearing in leaks and rumors so often. Its specs may include a homebrew chipset, heart rate monitor sensors, and all the bells and whistles that Google can offer like maps and navigation.
As for price, the Pixel Watch is expected to retail in the $300-$350 range, but we should hear more on that front as its suggested fall release nears. For now, what we have is the alleged design of the Pixel Watch, reminiscing a pebble and rather minimalistic compared to the Samsung Galaxy Watch and even to the Apple Watch.
Google Pixel watch size vs Apple Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch
The OG Reddit poster is now organizing an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session about the Google Pixel Watch in their possession and has preempted some of the pressing questions by answering with the following:
My buddy is the one that found the watch. He is a bartender at the restaurant it was left at. They held it for a few weeks expecting the people that left it to return, but that never happened. He gave it to me because I'm the tech nerd so he let me deal with it.
The reason the bands aren't attached in any photos is simple - my buddy forgot to give them to me with the watch. They were packaged separately and he forgot to bring them over, so he sent me pictures of them for the article (notice the background is different). I'll get them from him at some point and post an image of the whole package.
No charger was left, and the battery is dead. The image with the 'G' boot logo was taken by my buddy the day he found it. It had a small amount of charge at that point but only booted to that screen, guessing there isn't a full OS loaded.
