Leaked Google Pixel Watch sizes up against the Apple Watch and a Samsung Galaxy Watch

The Google Pixel Watch is widely expected to be unveiled at the I/O conference in May , somewhat explaining why it has begun appearing in leaks and rumors so often. Its specs may include a homebrew chipset, heart rate monitor sensors, and all the bells and whistles that Google can offer like maps and navigation.





As for price, the Pixel Watch is expected to retail in the $300-$350 range, but we should hear more on that front as its suggested fall release nears. For now, what we have is the alleged design of the Pixel Watch, reminiscing a pebble and rather minimalistic compared to the Samsung Galaxy Watch and even to the Apple Watch









The OG Reddit poster is now organizing an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session about the Google Pixel Watch in their possession and has preempted some of the pressing questions by answering with the following:







