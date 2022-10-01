 Pixel 7 Pro pre-orderers in at least one country might be treated to a free Pixel Watch - PhoneArena
Pixel 7 Pro pre-orderers in at least one country might be treated to a free Pixel Watch

Google continues to drop Pixel 7 duo and Pixel Watch images and videos as the launch event draws closer. The company has revealed a fair amount of detail about its forthcoming products and rumors appear to have leaked their prices. Today, a well-known tipster has revealed the pre-order gifts for the phones.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro largely look the same as their predecessors, which is fine because Google majorly overhauled the design just last year and this year, it has added a few refinements. The phones will be powered by the second-generation Tensor chip and could bring back the long-waited Face Unlock feature.

Rumors have revealed that the Pixel 7 will start at $599, and the Pro at $899, the same as last year. These reasonable prices are part of the reason why the Pixel 6 phones are among the top smartphones of the year. The phones are also expected to retain their €649 and €899 starting prices in Europe.

Per Roland Quandt, the Pixel 7 Pro pre-orders will come with Google's first smartwatch, the Pixel Watch, which is a highly anticipated product and features a circular design, a crown and a button, Fitbit integration, and runs Wear OS 3. Rumors have suggested it will last a day on a single charge and it will start at $349 in the US and the cellular model will go for $399. 

In the UK, the Bluetooth/Wi-Fi model is expected to cost £339 and the LTE variant will retail for €419. In Europe, the watch will start at €379.

Quandt has also revealed the pre-order bonus for the standard Pixel 7. He says it will come with the Pixel Buds Pro, which cost $199 in the US and €219 in Europe. The buds have been praised for their sound quality, long battery life, and good active noise cancellation.

Quandt has added that these deals will likely only be valid in only some countries, with a special emphasis on the UK.

If you are wondering what will be offered as an incentive in the US, we believe the company may offer a Target gift card worth $200, along with a couple of other options that may lead to savings of up to $800.

Google has been steadily increasing its market share in North America and Europe and most of the credit goes to the Pixel 6. In the first quarter of 2022, Google was amongst the top five smartphone vendors in the UK, and giving away the Pixel Watch for free could help the company keep the momentum going.

The Pixel 7 family and the Pixel Watch will be formally unveiled on October 6. The phones will apparently go on sale on October 18 and the watch may hit the shelves on November 4.
