These are all of the key Google Pixel Watch specs and features





This is without a doubt one of the biggest reveals to date on the search giant's first-ever own-brand smartwatch, both in terms of importance and detail, but because most of the stuff we're going to list below has been leaked, speculated, debated, and analyzed before, you may end up feeling underwhelmed at the sight of the "new" info tweeted by Yogesh Brar

Here's everything you need to know about the Pixel Watch





Although Brar is cautioning his followers not to take everything "a French retailer" prematurely disclosed as gospel, with translation errors and, well, general misinformation always being a risk to take into consideration, all the following Pixel Watch specs sound 100 percent plausible to our ears:





1.6-inch AMOLED display with 320 ppi density, up to 1,000 nits brightness, Always-on mode

41mm case size

Corning Gorilla Glass 5 3D screen protection

Samsung Exynos 9110 SoC

Cortex M33 co-processor

2GB RAM

Wear OS 3.5 software pre-installed

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi 2.4GHz

Optional 4G LTE connectivity

NFC support

Heart rate monitor

ECG technology

5ATM water resistance

24-hour battery life rating

Pixel Watch vs the competition





If you've ever owned a smartwatch, especially one released in the last few years, you probably know specs are (more or less) irrelevant. They're definitely not as important as what certain smartphones hide under their hood, as a processor can often make or break an Android handset and even an iPhone.





Wearable devices instead primarily live or die on the overall user experience they deliver, as well as their utility factor, and for many prospective buyers, their battery life.





While the former two indicators of the Pixel Watch's value will obviously only be determined when we get a chance to rigorously review this bad boy, the latter has been mentioned a number of times in the rumor mill of late, gaining further "confirmation" today at a rating of 24 hours.









This technically beats the "up to 18 hours" running time promise of the Apple Watch Series 8 while falling short of the 50 hours Samsung claims its "regular" Galaxy Watch 5 can last between charges in "typical" use. The problem is Samsung's promise doesn't exactly hold up in the real world, so we'll have to wait and see what the Pixel Watch can actually do in this department as well before proclaiming it a winner against the Apple Watch Series 8 and a loser in a head-to-head battle with the fellow Wear OS-based Galaxy Watch 5.





Speaking of Galaxy Watches, it's definitely worth pointing out that the Pixel Watch will apparently "borrow" the Exynos 9110 chipset from Samsung's OG 2018 version, which doesn't sound awfully encouraging from a raw power and general system fluidity perspective.





For what it's worth, a co-processor will be added to the power equation to help the Pixel Watch outperform the first-gen Galaxy Watch, and hopefully, not fall too far behind this year's Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, both of which are employing a newer and faster Exynos W920 SoC.





The 2GB RAM count is certainly a promising sign, trumping the 1.5 gigs of memory packed by the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro powerhouse, and with an undoubtedly advanced built-in heart rate monitor and ECG tracking also on deck, it sure sounds like the Pixel Watch will be able to more or less match its primary competitors on the health field.





The same goes for the water resistance rating and optional cellular capabilities, while the 1.6-inch screen size... might prove inaccurate. The 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 barely manages to squeeze a 1.4-inch display in there, which makes us extremely skeptical that an overall smaller Pixel Watch will somehow be able to offer extra screen real estate.



