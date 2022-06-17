 Google may offer a rich selection of straps for its Pixel Watch - PhoneArena
Google may offer a rich selection of straps for its Pixel Watch

Google Wearables
Google may offer a rich selection of straps for its Pixel Watch
Your smartwatch isn't just a fitness tracker with notification support. It's also a fashion accessory. You will be surprised at how a new band can change the way your smartwatch looks. And, if you are considering buying Google's upcoming Pixel Watch, you will be happy to know that Big G might offer a good selection of straps for its first-ever wearable as well.

According to a recent report from 9to5Google, Google may sell seven official bands for its Pixel Watch, including the silicon one showcased in the wearable's teaser, which will probably come with the watch.

For people with expensive tastes, Google will sell two very stylish bands. One of them will be a Milanese-style strap, which is made out of a woven stainless steel mesh. It will use magnets — just like the one for the Apple Watch — to close, and it will be available in the three Pixel Watch colors: silver, black, and gold.

If you don't like the look of the woven stainless steel mesh, you will probably be able to buy a link bracelet band instead. It's made of interconnected rectangular pieces of metal and can often be seen on high-end watches like Rolex and Omega. The problem with this type of band is that it can be expensive to produce, so the price might not be very budget-friendly. For example, if you want to buy one from Apple, you will have to cough up at least $349.

For those who prefer leather straps, Google might introduce two leather bands with different designs and brighter or darker tones. However, if you want something more conventional, you will probably be able to buy fabric and stretch bands as well.

We must note that there is no information on when Google will release these bands or whether the tech giant will decide to introduce all of them to the market. But we really hope Big G will choose to offer all seven straps. The Pixel Watch will come with a custom band connector, and third-party straps may be limited, at least during the early days.
