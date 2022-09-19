Google Pixel Watch price and colors leak

an improved Wear OS UI, with more fluid navigations and smart notifications





Google Pixel Watch price





From $250 for the Wi-fi model to $399 for the LTE version





Reportedly, Google will price the Pixel Watch at the equivalent of between $250-$350, perhaps depending on the specs or size and body material.





That is for the Wi-fi only version, while previous leak suggested the Pixel Watch LTE model will start from $399, translating to more than 400 EUR over in Europe now that the dollar reached parity with the common market currency, and then some.





For comparison, the new Apple Watch 8 starts from $399 for the Wi-fi model, while the smaller Galaxy Watch 5 comes at $280 for the basic model, or about what Google plans to ask for the Pixel Watch.





Google Pixel Watch colors

Obsidian

Chalk

Charcoal

First we heard about the Google Pixel Watch, the rumors were that it will come in Black, Gray, and Gold colors. Well, those rumors weren't high off the mark, it seems, as the source also now claims that the Pixel Watch colors will be named Chalk, Charcoal, and Obsidian.

While Obsidian is a deep, jet-black hue, while Charcoal is more grayish, the only one that strays away from the initial speculation is the Gold hue which has evidently turned into Chalk, or off-white in the meantime.

Frankly, we'd rather have a whitish Google Pixel Watch than the golden one, but to each their own and this doesn't mean that Google won't ultimately release a flashier color for its first smartwatch at some point, or even on its release date.