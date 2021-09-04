Pixel 6: Google and Samsung's overdue flagship takes on iPhone 13, after failing to launch in 2020









Was the Google Pixel 6 meant to come out in 2020 and was Pixel 5 a rushed makeshift flagship?



Now, was the Pixel 6 design ready in 2020? We don't know: As you can see, the Pixel 5 is pretty much a Pixel 4A (5G) with a fresh coat of paint (Sorta Sage), including some extra features like wireless charging , water-resistance, a barely bigger battery, and a 90Hz refresh-rate screen. It's as if Google was in a hurry to find enough extra features which can differentiate the Pixel 5 from the Pixel 4A (5G), so it can pass for a flagship device. They couldn't come up with a brand new chip or camera system on short notice, so we got some other extras.





If it was, this means your Pixel 5 was never meant to exist.

If it wasn’t - it means Tensor from the Pixel 6 was actually meant to power Google’s 2020 flagship - the Pixel 5 (with the same design).

Either way - we could’ve had a proper Google flagship with Tensor, and a periscope zoom camera, which looked like the Pixel 5 - not the Pixel 6.



It’s interesting to find out that Google was actually ready to take on Apple and Samsung with a heavy-hitter over a year ago. Obviously, things simply didn’t go to plan. However, what’s even more interesting is that this more or less affects the Pixel 6 - now.



Yes - in case you’re wondering, it’s highly unlikely that Google’s built an SoC from the ground up. That’s why it needed Samsung to provide the CPU and GPU in the face of Exynos and Mali. Also, yes - combined with Google’s unique TPU for things like image, and speech processing, we get what Google calls “Tensor”.





The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro will, essentially, be powered by a version of Samsung's Exynos 2100 processor (from the Galaxy S21 ) in combination with Google's own TPU, designed for ML (Machine Learning).









is now over a year old, and the South Korean tech giant already released its GN2 camera sensor, used in flagship phones like the



Another piece of hardware on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that's not necessarily new is Samsung's GN1 camera sensor. This sensor was released back in May 2020, and by all looks it was supposed to be first used in the Pixel 5. As we already know, this didn't happen. Samsung's GN1 camera sensor is now over a year old, and the South Korean tech giant already released its GN2 camera sensor, used in flagship phones like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra , which delivers stellar camera experience. Is the Samsung GN1 camera sensor rather dated now? Yes. Is it a bad sensor? Absolutely not. We've already explored this in a recent story about what Samsung's GN1 camera sensor would allow you to do in combination with Tensor on the Pixel 6.









Tensor might not be a benchmark champ, but it might be enough to make Pixel 6 the benchmark phone

Furthermore, given the fact that the Pixel 5 used the Pixel 3’s primary camera sensor, which itself was pretty much the same as the one on the Pixel 2 - any newer sensor was going to be a massive upgrade for Google. Google's already shown that it can deliver a great experience even with four-year old hardware. Samsung’s GN1 is only about a year old.





Don't forget - Google is a software company! What Google is trying to do here is what it's always done. Sundar Pichai and company want to deliver an advanced software experience. Not just with Android 12 , but also with the photo processing; video rendering, and speech recognition on the Pixel 6. It was already promised that these will be the three main areas of focus for the new flagship - the pillars of the Pixel.





Google Pixel 6: Coming out in September... or October?



Yes, perhaps the Pixel 6 (in a Pixel 5 body?) was meant to come out a year ago, but this doesn't make it less exciting. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are probably about a month away now, if we judge by the launch of the Pixel 5, which was announced on September 30, 2020.





pre-announced It won’t be a big surprise if Google decides to pull the Pixel 6 announcement for earlier. As you might know, the Pixel 6 was already. Furthermore, by all looks, its main competitor - the iPhone 13 might be announced as early as September 14 . It’ll make a lot of sense for Google to try and go head-to-head with Apple, especially given the promising hardware on the Pixel 6. Some say it's Google's first real attempt to take on the iPhone.



