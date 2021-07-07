Samsung expects 53% increased profits amid the global chip shortage

Samsung is reportedly expecting a notable 53% increase in its quarterly profit following a very healthy demand for memory chips during the global semiconductor shortage. One of the largest electronics manufacturers in the world forecasts a profit of nearly $11 billion for the quarter that ended with June.







This uptrend can be attributed to strong sales of memory chips, which is offsetting the weakened sales of TVs, phones, and other electronics in the first couple of months into the coronavirus pandemic and is shaping up to be Samsung's biggest quarter since 2018.



Samsung is one of the largest semiconductor manufacturers globally, a leading contractor that produces chips for Apple, Qualcomm, and others. Samsung is reportedly working closely with its overseas partners to mitigate any supply disruptions that may arise as a result of the disruption.









As more and more people stayed and worked from home, the demand for electronics has surged, and Samsung is finally bringing home the bacon thanks to this. This is allOf course, the exact figures remain to be confirmed in the financial report released later this month, but Samsung will easily beat analysts' expectations by a lot.