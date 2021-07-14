Exynos 2200 may feature AMD's 'Voyager' GPU and Samsung's next-generation transistor architecture

Exynos 2200 may feature AMD's 'Voyager' GPU and Samsung's next-generation transistor architecture0
The chip will seemingly be based on Samsung's 4LPP (4nm Low Power Plus) tech, about which not a lot is known, except that it will be a marginal improvement over the 5nm FinFET process that was used for the Exynos 2100.
Qualcomm's upcoming premium SoC, the Snapdragon 895, will allegedly also be manufactured by Samsung using the same node.
It could be a while before we see it in action though as the first Exynos 2200-powered device is not due to arrive until January 2022.
Per a report from a source without an established record, the chip will have Arm's new Cortex X2 CPU as its main core and it will stick to a tri-cluster CPU configuration.
The Exynos 2100 was already a step in the right direction, with Samsung ditching custom cores for Arm's design, and a new GPU could put it on the same footing as Apple's A-series Bionic chips.