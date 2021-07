Exynos 2200 may feature AMD's 'Voyager' GPU and Samsung's next-generation transistor architecture

Ice has also said that the Exynos 2200 is codenamed "Pamir" and its GPU, which has been made in collaboration with AMD, is internally known as "Voyager." The GPU will feature AMD's RDNA 2 graphics technology and Samsung is expected to



It could be a while before we see it in action though as the first Exynos 2200-powered device is not due to arrive until January 2022.



Per a report from a source without an established record, the chip will have



announce it this month

The Exynos 2100 was already a step in the right direction, with Samsung ditching custom cores for Arm's design, and a new GPU could put it on the same footing as Apple's A-series Bionic chips

Samsung's next flagship smartphone chipset, which will likely be known as the Exynos 2200, will be built on a 4nm process, says esteemed leaker Ice Universe The chip will seemingly be based on Samsung's 4LPP (4nm Low Power Plus) tech , about which not a lot is known, except that it will be a marginal improvement over the 5nm FinFET process that was used for the Exynos 2100.Samsung's 4nm tech is going to be the first implementation of the next generation MBCFETTM structure (Multi Bridge Channel FET) and per the company, it uses the GAAFET (Gate All Around FET) technology to overcome the performance and physical scaling limitations of the FinFET architecture.Qualcomm's upcoming premium SoC, the Snapdragon 895, will allegedly also be manufactured by Samsung using the same node.