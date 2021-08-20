Google Pixel 6: Samsung GN1 camera sensor sample photos and videos promise domination

integrated

external



Low-light performance

Bokeh/background blur

Noise control

Detail

HDR



I know what you might be thinking: "The night-sky snowy photo looks... fake". Well, wait until you see the Vivo X60 Pro+ against the I know what you might be thinking: "The night-sky snowy photo looks... fake". Well, wait until you see the Vivo X60 Pro+ against the Galaxy S21 Ultra in pitch black:





Now, remember that the Vivo would've applied some post-processing magic to these photos - they aren't RAW. Therefore, it's important to note that certain aspects of the photography or videography that rely on post-processing will definitely look different on the Pixel 6. Every manufacturer (even when they use the same camera sensors) will apply their own post-processing.



However, we are in luck here, because, by the looks of it, the Vivo X60 Pro+ and its Samsung GN1 sensor already take brilliant photos and excel against heavy-hitters like Huawei's Mate 40 Pro+ and Xiaomi's Mi 10 Ultra. Let's take a look (all Vivo X60 Pro+ photos are on the left):









As you can see, although Google's iconic image processing isn't here to aid these photos, they compete really well thanks to the raw power of the Samsung GN1 sensor, and (in this case) Vivo's post-processing, which tends to boost colors (perhaps a bit too much), but handles everything else like a champ.



Therefore, the Samsung GN1 camera sensor on the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro should take this raw power even further, thanks to Tensor, and Google's algorithms. In case you want to know what the Samsung GN1 camera sensor is capable of, an official Samsung



Dual Pixel Autofocus which allows all Pixels (wink, wink) to be used for focusing, and improve the speed and accuracy of it.

which allows all Pixels (wink, wink) to be used for focusing, and improve the speed and accuracy of it. Due to the fact that each pixel has two photodiodes, the 50MP camera can pull out a 100MP shot . However, it's entirely up to Google to decide whether to take advantage of that. We doubt they will.

. However, it's entirely up to Google to decide whether to take advantage of that. We doubt they will. Smart-ISO : Better dynamic range and less noise. The Smart-ISO technology allows the sensor to automatically shoot with low native-ISO in bright settings, while intelligently switching to high native-ISO in darker environments so that the photo can show optimal dynamic range for each situation with less noise.

: Better dynamic range and less noise. The Smart-ISO technology allows the sensor to automatically shoot with low native-ISO in bright settings, while intelligently switching to high native-ISO in darker environments so that the photo can show optimal dynamic range for each situation with less noise. Real-time HDR : Alongside Tensor, this should play a central role in producing photos AND videos with high dynamic range in challenging lighting environments via image/frame-stacking. This is especially exciting for videos.

: Alongside Tensor, this should play a central role in producing photos AND videos with high dynamic range in challenging lighting environments via image/frame-stacking. This is especially exciting for videos. Video recording up to 8K/30fps : Self-explanatory, although not all that useful or exciting (at this stage)

: Self-explanatory, although not all that useful or exciting (at this stage) EIS : Electronic image stabilization for improved videos - it’s fair to say the Pixel was already excellent at that

As you can see the Samsung GN1-powered Vivo X60 Pro+ often manages better exposure in video too, in this case versus Samsung's own S21 Ultra. You'll find video footage from the Vivo X60 Pro+ and its Samsung GN1 camera sensor here (courtesy of Ben Sin from XDA)

In the end, I'm left with very positive expectations, and I truly believe the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro might reclaim the crown in the "Best camera phones of 2021 category". In my eyes, Google hasn't been able to do this since the Pixel 2, so a potential win over incredibly capable Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi flagships would be sweeter than ever.



The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro have already been announced. It's a trademark move for Google to start selling its flagship phones in October. However, given the (very) early announcement date, I'm willing to bet we might see the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro as early as September, just in time to steal the iPhone 13's thunder and challenge Apple's camera game. The iPhone 13 series is about a month away, as it's believed the phones will launch in the third week of September, so the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro better come soon! Therefore, the Samsung GN1 camera sensor on the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro should take this raw power even further, thanks to Tensor, and Google's algorithms. In case you want to know what the Samsung GN1 camera sensor is capable of, an official Samsung press release from May 2020 says the 50MP ISOCELL GN1 that will power the Google Pixel 6's main camera delivers:In the end, I'm left with very positive expectations, and I truly believe the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro might reclaim the crown in the "Best camera phones of 2021 category". In my eyes, Google hasn't been able to do this since the Pixel 2, so a potential win over incredibly capable Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi flagships would be sweeter than ever.The Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro have already been announced. It's a trademark move for Google to start selling its flagship phones in October. However, given the (very) early announcement date, I'm willing to bet we might see the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro as early as September, just in time to steal the iPhone 13's thunder and challenge Apple's camera game. The iPhone 13 series is about a month away, as it's believed the phones will launch in the third week of September, so the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro better come soon!