iOS Apple Wearables Audio 5G

Possible iPhone 13/Pro 5G and AirPods 3 release dates leak

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Possible iPhone 13/Pro 5G and AirPods 3 release dates leak
iPhone 13 Pro dummy units

The iPhone 13 5G and AirPods 3 are set to be announced at an Apple event next month. While the brand hasn’t confirmed the date, a new leak has revealed possible release dates for both products.

The iPhone 13 could be released on September 17


An alleged screenshot of a Chinese e-commerce app (via IT Home) suggests that all four iPhone 13 models will be released on Friday, September 17. That timeline points to an announcement on September 7 and pre-orders on September 10.

Apple is expected to introduce its new AirPods 3 product alongside the 5G iPhone 13 series, though today’s leak suggests it'll be available a little later. Specifically, September 30 is tipped as the AirPods 3 launch date.


  • AirPods 3 announcement date — September 7
  • AirPods 3 release date — September 30

The timeline in question lines up with a previous prediction from Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, who suggested that Apple would launch the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in the third week of September, which runs from September 13 to September 17.

Until Apple confirms the date of its next virtual event, these release dates should be taken with a pinch of salt. That being said, we should know very soon whether the information above is accurate or not.

An event on September 7 means that press invites could be sent out as soon as next Tuesday, August 31. If there are no invites next week, Apple will likely host its iPhone 13 event on September 14. In that case, the iPhone 13 release date would likely be set for September 24 instead.

What other products will make an appearance alongside the iPhone 13?


While the iPhone 13 and AirPods 3 are the main focus of recent rumors and leaks, it's believed that Apple will show off at least two more devices — the iPad mini 6 and Apple Watch Series 7.

Apple's next compact tablet will represent the biggest upgrade to the iPad mini since the original model was introduced in 2012. Leaked renders of the device point to an iPad Air-inspired design with slim bezels, no home button, and a side-mounted Touch ID scanner. 

Other changes include a switch to USB-C from Lightning, support for what could be a more compact Apple Pencil stylus, and a larger display. The tablet should be available in three colors at launch: Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.

If the Apple Watch Series 7 is the product you're interested in, you'll be pleased to hear that some massive changes are planned, particularly in the design department. After three years of the same design language, the Watch Series 7 is set to adopt an iPhone 12-like look complete with a flat frame and flatter display. 

Rumor has it that Apple is looking to increase the size of its smartwatch too. Whereas the existing Watch Series 6 is sold in 40mm and 44mm versions, the new Watch Series 7 could land in 41mm and 45mm sizes. Importantly, it should retain compatibility with existing Apple Watch bands. 

