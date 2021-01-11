Galaxy S21's Snapdragon 888 vs Exynos 2100 features and performance
Samsung, on the other hand, is gearing up to detail the Exynos 2100 with a dedicated unveiling event for the first time, yet benchmarks show it will sport Cortex-X1 cores with peak 2.9GHz frequency, 5G integration, and a modern 5nm EUV production method. Obviously, Samsung is pretty proud with what it has done this time around, so hopefully the dreaded Snapdragon vs Exynos model controversy can be put to pasture once and for all.
Snapdragon 888 vs Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 865 vs Apple A14 specs and features
All new Snapdragon 888 features
- 5G modem integration (longer battery life)
- 5nm Qualcomm X60 modem
- 6th generation AI engine on a new Hexagon processor
- Fastest Adreno GPU graphics rendering on a Snapdragon ever
- 35% faster image processor (120 pictures per second at 12MP)
To top it all off, the 5nm production process of the X60 modem means huge gains in battery life in your phone's 5G mode, something the iPhone 12 series badly needed at one point, as standalone 5G modems are battery hogs compared to integrated solutions like in Qualcomm's own Snapdragon 7-series midrangers like the one powering the Pixel 5.
|Snapdragon 888
|Snapdragon 865+
|Exynos 2100
|Apple A14
|Production process
|Samsung 5nm EUV
|TSMC 7nm N7P
|Samsung 5nm EUV
|TSMC 5nm
|Processor cores
|1x Cortex-X1@2.84GHz
3x Cortex-A78@2.42GHz
4x Cortex-A55@1.80GHz
|1x Kryo 585 (custom A77) @3.1GHz
3x Kryo 585 @2.42GHz
4x @1.8GHz
|Exynos X1@2.9GHz
|2x Firestorm@2.99GHz
4x Icestorm@1.7GHz
|GPU
|Adreno 660 @ 800MHz
|Adreno 650 at 645MHz
|ARM Mali
|Apple custom quad-core
|Modem
|X60 5G modem (integrated)
up to 7.5 Gbps over 5G, and 3 Gbps download speeds on LTE
|X55 5G modem (add-on)
|Exynos 5123
(Category 24)
Downloads up to 7.3Gbps (mmWave), 5.1Gbps (sub-6GHz), or 3Gbps (4G LTE), 8xCA
Uploads: up to 422 Mbps
|Qualcomm X55 5G modem (add-on)
|AI co-processor
|Yes, Hexagon 780
|Yes, Hexagon 698
|Yes
|Yes, octa-core Neural Engine
|Video encode
|8K HDR at 60fps
4K HDR at 120fps
|8K HDR at 30fps
4K HDR at 120fps
|8K HDR at 60fps
4K HDR at 120fps
|4K HDR at 60fps
|Features support
|QHD+ @144Hz or 4K@60Hz display refresh
Triple 14-bit Spectra 580 ISP, up to 200MP sensor
4K computational HDR, low-light capture architecture
Qualcomm FastConnect 6900:
Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-fi 6E (up to 3.6GBps)
|QHD+ @144Hz or 4K@60Hz display refresh
up to 200MP single or 2x64MP dual camera
up to 16GB DDR5
Qualcomm FastConnect 6900:
Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-fi 6E
|UFS 3.0 storage support for up to 2.9GB/s speeds
Single-camera up to 200MP
up to 16 GB DDR5
Variable 120Hz display refresh rate
|Computational photography
Dolby Vision encoding and decoding
Machine learning capable of 1 trillion operations per second
Galaxy S21, Plus and Ultra Snapdragon vs Exynos benchmark performance comparison
As you can see, the single-core Geekbench scores are roughly the same, while the Exynos 2100 multi-core scores excel but the difference could very well be due to the average clock speeds, as the Exynos cores have worked on higher frequencies during the benchmark test.
|Galaxy S21
|Galaxy S21+
|Galaxy S21 Ultra
|Snapdragon 888 single-core
|1075
|1074
|1104
|Exynos 2100 single-core
|n/a
|1058
|1088
|Snapdragon 888 multi-core
|2916
|2964
|2913
|Exynos 2100 multi-core
|n/a
|3401
|3475
The Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 888 vs Apple A14 test, on the other hand, reveals an expected advantage for Apple's chipset, again likely due to the much higher, nearly 3GHz clock frequency the test is carried out at.
Last but not least, the all-important Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 888 comparison, as found in the Galaxy S20 Ultra and S21 Ultra, respectively, reveal a hearty per-core advantage for the S21 Ultra at a similar clock speed which bodes well for the new phone's performance compared to its predecessor.