Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View

Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View
Samsung Processors

Galaxy S21's Snapdragon 888 vs Exynos 2100 features and performance

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jan 11, 2021, 9:27 AM
Galaxy S21's Snapdragon 888 vs Exynos 2100 features and performance
If you thought that the Galaxy S21 series will be powered by Qualcomm's next generation Snapdragon 875 chipset, an heir to the 865 in the S20, you are sorely mistaken, as it will actually breeze through tasks with an even next-er generation processor, at least as far as naming, the Snapdragon 888.

Cool naming, eh? Qualcomm announced the 888 at its Snapdragon Tech Summit keynote back in December, paving the way for an onslaught of Samsung, LG, OnePlus, Sony, and other flagships phones with it as soon as January, starting with the Galaxy S21.

Samsung, on the other hand, is gearing up to detail the Exynos 2100 with a dedicated unveiling event for the first time, yet benchmarks show it will sport Cortex-X1 cores with peak 2.9GHz frequency, 5G integration, and a modern 5nm EUV production method. Obviously, Samsung is pretty proud with what it has done this time around, so hopefully the dreaded Snapdragon vs Exynos model controversy can be put to pasture once and for all.

Snapdragon 888 vs Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 865 vs Apple A14 specs and features


We list all of the Snapdragon 888 details below, but the sheer fact that it ships with an integrated 5G modem gives it a leg up vs Apple A14 or Samsung's Exynos 2100, but not Huawei, which has been producing Kirin chips with 5G integration for a while now.

All new Snapdragon 888 features


  • 5G modem integration (longer battery life)
  • 5nm Qualcomm X60 modem
  • 6th generation AI engine on a new Hexagon processor
  • Fastest Adreno GPU graphics rendering on a Snapdragon ever
  • 35% faster image processor (120 pictures per second at 12MP)

To top it all off, the 5nm production process of the X60 modem means huge gains in battery life in your phone's 5G mode, something the iPhone 12 series badly needed at one point, as standalone 5G modems are battery hogs compared to integrated solutions like in Qualcomm's own Snapdragon 7-series midrangers like the one powering the Pixel 5.

Snapdragon 888Snapdragon 865+Exynos 2100Apple A14
Production processSamsung 5nm EUVTSMC 7nm N7PSamsung 5nm EUVTSMC 5nm
Processor cores1x Cortex-X1@2.84GHz

3x Cortex-A78@2.42GHz

4x Cortex-A55@1.80GHz		1x Kryo 585 (custom A77) @3.1GHz

3x Kryo 585 @2.42GHz

4x @1.8GHz		Exynos X1@2.9GHz
2x Firestorm@2.99GHz

4x Icestorm@1.7GHz
GPUAdreno 660 @ 800MHzAdreno 650 at 645MHzARM MaliApple custom quad-core
ModemX60 5G modem (integrated)

up to 7.5 Gbps over 5G, and 3 Gbps download speeds on LTE		X55 5G modem (add-on)Exynos 5123
(Category 24)

Downloads up to 7.3Gbps (mmWave), 5.1Gbps (sub-6GHz), or 3Gbps (4G LTE), 8xCA

Uploads: up to 422 Mbps		Qualcomm X55 5G modem (add-on)
AI co-processorYes, Hexagon 780Yes, Hexagon 698YesYes, octa-core Neural Engine
Video encode8K HDR at 60fps
4K HDR at 120fps		8K HDR at 30fps
4K HDR at 120fps		8K HDR at 60fps
4K HDR at 120fps		4K HDR at 60fps
Features supportQHD+ @144Hz or 4K@60Hz display refresh

Triple 14-bit Spectra 580 ISP, up to 200MP sensor

4K computational HDR, low-light capture architecture

Qualcomm FastConnect 6900:

Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-fi 6E (up to 3.6GBps)		QHD+ @144Hz or 4K@60Hz display refresh

up to 200MP single or 2x64MP dual camera

up to 16GB DDR5

Qualcomm FastConnect 6900:

Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-fi 6E

UFS 3.0 storage support for up to 2.9GB/s speeds

Single-camera up to 200MP

up to 16 GB DDR5

Variable 120Hz display refresh rate		Computational photography

Dolby Vision encoding and decoding

Machine learning capable of 1 trillion operations per second
 

Galaxy S21, Plus and Ultra Snapdragon vs Exynos benchmark performance comparison


As you can see, the single-core Geekbench scores are roughly the same, while the Exynos 2100 multi-core scores excel but the difference could very well be due to the average clock speeds, as the Exynos cores have worked on higher frequencies during the benchmark test.

Galaxy S21Galaxy S21+Galaxy S21 Ultra
Snapdragon 888 single-core107510741104
Exynos 2100 single-coren/a10581088
Snapdragon 888 multi-core291629642913
Exynos 2100 multi-coren/a34013475

The Exynos 2100 vs Snapdragon 888 vs Apple A14 test, on the other hand, reveals an expected advantage for Apple's chipset, again likely due to the much higher, nearly 3GHz clock frequency the test is carried out at. 


Last but not least, the all-important Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 888 comparison, as found in the Galaxy S20 Ultra and S21 Ultra, respectively, reveal a hearty per-core advantage for the S21 Ultra at a similar clock speed which bodes well for the new phone's performance compared to its predecessor.

Related phones

Galaxy S21
Samsung Galaxy S21 View Full specs
View Samsung
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy S21 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra View Full specs
View Samsung $95 Amazon
  • Display 6.8 inches 3200 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The LG Rollable has been shown off for the first time
Popular stories
Surface Pro 8 U.S. pricing leaks; includes three LTE models
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources
Popular stories
Official Galaxy S21 press images leak, along with red S21 and blue S21 Ultra colors

Popular stories

Popular stories
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative
Popular stories
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked
Popular stories
Americans should be glad that Google Assistant's "Do Nothing" mode is not available in the states
Popular stories
Is the Pixel 5 worth buying in 2021?
Popular stories
AT&T and T-Mobile to launch two cheap Samsung 5G smartphones in Q1 2021
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 will be Samsung's cheapest 5G flagship to date: sources

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless