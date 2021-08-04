Apple and Samsung: Crashing Google's Pixel 6 party with iPhone 13 and Galaxy S22

Apple and Samsung: Crashing Google's Pixel 6 party with iPhone 13 and Galaxy S221
However, what I want to talk about in this story is how Apple's long-anticipated iPhone 13 and Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 series of phones can get in Google's way and make the Google Pixel 6 look… less appealing.
1. Google's Tensor chip & AI & Machine Learning: Enough marketing for selling smartphones?
No, of course, it's not enough.
However, to understand why Google is doing it, we have to look into two things - what Google does best and what Google does… worst(?!)
Simply put - the software needs to learn from data (which is an asset). Then when it knows enough, it can then be used to create another asset - an app, or service, which can then be used to create another asset - a phone, a smart speaker, a smartwatch, or a pair of earbuds.
"Machine learning is a method of data analysis that automates analytical model building. It is a branch of artificial intelligence based on the idea that systems can learn from data, identify patterns and make decisions with minimal human intervention."
And all of this is brilliant. Until you realize that you love it and appreciate it, but don't buy a phone for its AI capabilities. But then, why is Google marketing the Pixel 6 Tensor SoC with words like "voice commands, translation, captioning, and dictation"?
In fact, even Tensor itself is not expected to be the latest and greatest when it comes to raw performance. The CPU and GPU are almost certain to be made in collaboration with Samsung, meaning it's going to be on par with current Exynos devices, which use the industry-standard processor architecture. What's unique about Tensor is simply the AI capabilities it carries.
Now, AI is going to be a central part of Google's Pixel project in the future, and that's great - it will do a lot for the camera and all Machine Learning operations. However, what's the problem with that? Well, if Google is going to compete with Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, etc., they will need to sell a phone that's as good, or better - both on paper and in practical use.
The catch is that Apple is already leaps and bounds ahead of Qualcomm, Mediatek, and Samsung's Exynos. And then Samsung itself is expected to break new ground by collaborating with AMD for the upcoming Galaxy flagships. Therefore, despite how exciting the Pixel 6 is, if we look at it in isolation, the truth is it won't exist in a vacuum. Rather the opposite. It's going to have a really hard time competing with Apple's iPhone 13, which is going to be even better than the iPhone 12 that's already the most powerful phone on the market.
Why? Well, Pixel 6 Pro is doing 120Hz, guess what - Apple is also doing 120Hz on the iPhone 13; the Pixel 6 Pro has three cameras - the iPhone 13 will too; the Pixel 6 is finally said to catch up with the iPhone when it comes to video - Apple is already there…
2. Is Google too late to the game: Competition overview - Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus
What about Samsung? The South Korean tech giant is ready to take a step towards more… power. The company's expected project with AMD will probably shoot the S22 series ahead of the Android competition when it comes to GPU, which affects the phone's performance and display capabilities. Then again, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is certainly going to take the S21 Ultra's amazing camera system to a new level (rumored Olympus collab on the horizon).
Not to mention Xiaomi is about to become the top-selling smartphone brand in the world anytime now (Apple & Samsung still make more money), as it's already past Apple, and only just behind Samsung, which will put further pressure on the big dogs. In fact, Xiaomi just became Europe's top smartphone maker.
Then we've got OnePlus, which is hungry for sales and glory. Sure, the company might be sinking into the mainstream, but this new identity seems to be paying off financially. OnePlus is currently the fastest-growing smartphone brand in the US.
So, what… What is the thing that might make Google's Pixel 6 and 6 Pro more competitive? Sure, a brilliant camera system, and the rumored five years of software updates for Pixel 6 (exciting!), would be great. However, if the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro end up costing an ARM (wink, wink) and a leg, let's be honest… Not many will be interested.
Think about it:
If there's something about smartphones that everyone should know is that it's extremely hard to take an iPhone user and sell them an Android phone. You can argue it's slightly easier to pitch an iPhone to an Android user because of Apple's overall premium image, but even then - iPhones are still much more limiting for those who haven't emerged into Apple's ecosystem.
The takeaway is that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price will more or less set it up for a win or a failure. Bear in mind that a win scenario for Google that doesn't sell many phones anyway is to convert just 5-10% of Apple and Samsung's users. That's going to be Hard. Capital "H".
It's realistically much easier for Google to… fail. And I hate to say that because I love the way the Pixel 6 looks and the fact that Google is finally trying. However, the "trying" part should extend to pricing and availability too. It's now confirmed that the Google Pixel 6 series will be available in about only eight countries at launch. That's literally less than the Pixel 5 (available in nine countries).
Also, what's the right price?
How about something that will attract those who want a "flagship killer"?
We don't know. We don't know how much the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are going to cost. However, we know that factors like price, availability, and how Google chooses to market the Pixel 6 will determine sales. Also, the competition isn't sleeping. Even Apple's iPhone 12 is going to compete with all new Android flagships next year, as Apple's "last year" flagships have proven to be a huge hit when their price drops after a new iPhone launch.
So... We remain cautiously optimistic and wish Google good luck!
3. Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price and availability: The Make or Break factor
- How many Pixel users are out there? A handful, compared to Apple, Samsung, etc.
- Who is Google going to try to sell the Pixel 6 to - Pixel users?
- Who should Google sell phones to? Apple/Samsung users.
- Pixel 6 - $799, Pixel 6 Pro - $999?
- Pixel 6 - $849, Pixel 6 Pro - $999?
- Pixel 6 - $899, Pixel 6 Pro - $1099?
- Pixel 6 - $599, Pixel 6 Pro - $699?
- Pixel 6 - $649, Pixel 6 Pro - $749?
- Pixel 6 - $799, Pixel 6 Pro - $899?
